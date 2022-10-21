In this series on the Township’s properties, we’ve talked mostly about buildings and their surrounding lands, and one article discussed the network of parks, playing fields and trails dedicated to outdoor recreation. As popular as these facilities are, however, we doubt there is a single one that you use every day of the year. That distinction belongs to the properties we’ll talk about now: the township’s roads, sidewalks, street lights and road signs. They are the responsibility of the Public Works Department, under long-time employee and Zephyr native Ben Kester.
The Township of Uxbridge isn’t huge, about 420 square kilometres, Ravenshoe to the Pickering Line, Lake Ridge to the York Line. How many kilometres of roads and streets do you think are included in that space (we’ll tell you at the end of the article, so don’t peek now…)? Of course, not all the roads are the Township’s responsibility (there are seven tended to by the Region of Durham – can you name them all?), but a large majority of them are. And almost all the streets in the town and hamlets are also under the Township’s care, the exception being private roads, such as those owned by condo associations. The roads and street lighting in the Township’s two industrial parks are also the responsibility of the municipality.
As you’re probably aware, you’re obliged to clear the snow from your own front sidewalk (you can get fined if you regularly abrogate that responsibility), but maintenance and repair of the sidewalks is managed by the Township. And you don’t have to plow the street or change the bulb in the streetlight. Street lights are maintained by licensed contractors under contract to the Municipality.
The Municipality maintains a fleet of 13 trucks (there are also two loaders and a backhoe) and has 15 works employees (plus one part-time admin support). Works staff operate from a single works yard on Reg. Rd. 8 and the Fifth Concession. The department also has two other properties: a snow dump where we are assured the melting snow does not run into a watercourse, but just settles into the ground; and a pumping station in Goodwood, which is situated in a low area at a risk of flooding.
The works yard contains a large dome with piles of sand and salt for the winter roads, a building containing a small office with a lunch room, parking garage for the works trucks and a two-bay auto shop (where a full-time mechanic looks after all of the Township’s other vehicles as well as its fire trucks – okay, maybe not the Zamboni). A storage shed, and a sign shop are also on the property.
The works employees work regular 40-hour weeks in the non-snow season (and one of them goes to Parks for the summer), but once the flakes begin to fall, they revert to shifts to cover more of the week, and are prepared to put in long hours if a storm hits (though no one is allowed to drive for more than 13 hours a day). Once the snow is gone, crews are deployed to repair/replace culverts, maintain ditches, fill pot-holes, sweep streets, suppress dust, maintain cleanliness downtown, clean storm drains, maintain road safety, line painting, plant boulevard trees, manage road closures and respond to public safety concerns.
Public works is also responsible for inspecting and ensuring the good maintenance of sidewalks, culverts, paved roads, bridges, storm water retention ponds, storm drains, unpaved roads and other infrastructure. Every year infrastructure projects are undertaken to maintain or replace infrastructure. Overall, Public Works takes about 46 per cent of the Township’s $31 million budget in 2022, more than 70 per cent on the capital side.
The answer to the trivia question above? The Township maintains 329 km. of roads (with 46 bridges and culverts), and 52 km. of sidewalks.
Interesting Fact: The works yard hosts the only Environment Canada weather station in the Township.