More than 200 people arrived at Thwaites Farms on Tuesday to buy bundles of fresh asparagus.
The asparagus is grown at another Thwaites farm in the Simcoe area and shipped to Niagara-on-the-Lake nightly. Seasonal farmworkers could be seen working hard in the production facility checking, bundling and boxing the asparagus.
Paul Menz would take the asparagus from the conveyor belt and put it in the box while his co-worker and manager, Lebert Dawson, oversaw the operation and assembled more boxes.
The booth is at 1984 Townline Rd. and is open from Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of June.