A City staff review has determined natural burials can be accommodated in the Memorial Park Cemetery, but green burial approval will take some time.
An allowance will be added to the Parks and Cemetery Master Plan — this year and for 2024 — for natural burials, with some consideration coming for green burials.
By not requiring a separate area in the cemetery for interment the bylaw amendments for natural burial were straightforward, read a City staff report to council on Sept. 12 during its regular council meeting. However, although green burial is a natural burial — to bury without the concrete grave liner — it would require a dedicated area within the current cemetery that has not currently been planned for.
Traditional burial practices often involve embalming, non-biodegradable caskets and concrete vaults, which have significant environmental and financial costs, prompting the call for natural and green burials as sustainable alternatives.
“In the amending bylaw, staff have differentiated natural burials from green burials in that natural burials do not require a separate area for interment whereas green burials do,” noted a City staff report to council. “Green burials are in a park-like setting, where the body is not embalmed and is encased in a shroud or biodegradable casket and natural burials are in a typical grave setting, the body is not embalmed and is encased in a biodegradable casket, but not a shroud.”
Both have no grave liner. The environmental considerations are similar: human remains proposed for interment in a natural burial are in a natural state and not embalmed, and the casket or container is made of biodegradable and environmentally sustainable material.
However, natural burials at the Nelson Municipal Cemetery will increase the cost of the service. Without a grave liner, the land over the grave may cave-in causing ground instability.
“Cemetery crews will be required to maintain the land over and around the grave keeping it safe for visitors,” said City director of Corporate Services, Sarah Winton, requiring an increase in costs to maintain the area.
City staff anticipate bringing something to council in 2024 once it is understood what the true costs are for all forms of internment.
“We recognized there is an increase in costs in all areas,” Winton said.
The City had been looking to review the costs for internment in the cemetery for a number of years, said Mayor Janice Morrison.
“It definitely is time to review those costs,” she said.
Coun. Keith Page wondered how City staff could break down the costs of the service of internment with the regular costs of park management of the cemetery.
The maintenance of the park is not being charged to people as part of the burial process, said City manager Kevin Cormack.
“We are just mostly trying to cover the direct costs of burials, as opposed to the general maintenance of the facility,” he said. “Our cemetery is a park in our community and it does serve a broader purpose than a place for burials; it is a community greenspace.”
The City will definitely look at a pricing formula when the review happens in 2024, said Cormack.
Master plan
The Nelson End of Life Society (NELS) attended the public participation portion of the June 20 committee-of-the-whole meeting and requested that council consider including a green burial option at the cemetery. Similar requests have been made to previous councils in 2015 and 2018.
The City Municipal Operations department had identified the need for a parks and cemetery master plan, in part, due to pressures from traditional forms of interment. The master plan is currently being contemplated as part of the 2024 workplan, with staff pursuing quotations for budgeting purposes, noted a City staff report to council.
“It is anticipated the costs will be in the range of $130-$160,000. Additionally, the project will provide staff with accurate information to determine if current fees at the cemetery are keeping up with the cost of operations,” noted a staff report on the matter.
Going green
Green burial is an eco-friendly, sustainable way to honour the dead.
It is an alternative to traditional burial that is less destructive to the environment and promotes natural burial practices. Green burial requires using biodegradable materials, like wicker or cardboard, and natural and non-toxic embalming fluids for the casket.
The body is placed directly into the ground without a concrete vault or other barriers, allowing the body to decompose naturally. Natural burials are beneficial to the environment as they don't require the use of large amounts of energy and resources.
Additionally, they promote the natural cycle of life and don't involve using harsh chemicals that can seep into the ground and harm the environment.
Green burial is an excellent option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and make a more sustainable choice at the end of life.
Source: Affordable Cremation and Burial, Vancouver Island