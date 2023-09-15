During the Essex County Council meeting on Wednesday, September 6, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy asked Essex County admin to connect with Councillors ahead of conferences, after Essex County CAO Sandra Zwiers summarized County Administration’s advocacy efforts at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference that took place in London towards the end of August.
County Council received her report and presentation, but there was discussion on the need to better include County Councillors leading up to – and at – conferences.
“One of…the highlights of the AMO Conference is the ability to delegate in front of [provincial] Cabinet Ministers,” Zwiers said.
She provided a Report to County Council that detailed the seven steps County administration takes to participate in that delegation opportunity.
When Administration assesses operations, staff identifies issues, applies to be a delegate around 10-weeks ahead of the AMO Conference, completes applications, refines the presentation, and receives the results of delegation status. Staff then finalizes preparations, and the County Warden and CAO then present as a delegation in front of ministers.
A proposed new step includes public reporting of the delegation, which includes requiring the County CAO to prepare a summary report of the Corporation’s delegation efforts.
Ahead of the 2023 AMO Conference, County staff applied to be a delegate before the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, in addition to the Ministry of Infrastructure. The County was denied to see both of these Ministries.
It was successful, however, in its request to earn a delegate slot before the Ministry of Health, where staff spoke of the chronic strain on local EMS operations stemming from offload delays.
“Minister Jones has proven to be highly engaged and knowledgeable about the issues facing our EMS operations in Windsor-Essex. During the delegation, Minister Jones asked a number of strategic questions and committed to continuing to work together with the County of Essex to resolve systemic issues facing our healthcare system,” Zwiers stated in her report.
“We are hopeful our recommendations to increase our primary care and extended care hours – urgent care hours – in our community, our request for continued support and enhancement of physician recruitment in our area, and, finally, [our request for] support for a patient navigator in our central ambulance communication centre [are successful],” Zwiers said, hoping that their requests will gain traction with the province.
Kingsville Deputy Mayor Kim DeYong said that in her municipality, if Kingsville has a delegation before a Minister at AMO, all representing the municipality at the conference are invited to attend. She wondered if that was the practice at the County.
“We kind of see it as the more bodies, the more support, the more pressure,” DeYong said.
Historically, it has been the County Warden, CAO, and subject-matter experts that have participated in the delegation at the AMO Conference, Zwiers said, in addition to representation of local MPPs.
To her understanding, there are sometimes limits to attendees during delegations, and since there is a large group at County Council, they limit it to the CAO, Warden, and department head relating to the matter.
Essex Mayor Bondy said Zwiers’ report on the AMO Conference was thorough, and she is proud of the work brought forward to the Minister of Health.
Going forward, Bondy would like to see in advance of conferences where delegations take place is a conversation with County Councillors – as the elected leaders – regarding which Minister would be seen. That will ensure the elected-perspective is captured as well.
Bondy was at AMO, representing the Town of Essex, and spoke to several County Councillors who were also there representing their municipalities, and no one knew which County administrators were seeing which Ministers.
With the Town of Essex, they assign certain Councillors to be part of delegations with certain ministers, understanding there can be limitations.
“We really want a succession plan. We really want to involve our Councillors and give them leadership roles,” Bondy said.