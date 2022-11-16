Santa Claus is coming back to the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.
First up, Santa Claus will make his way to Lyndhurst’s Main Street to spread some holiday cheer, beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
For information on entering a float contact Lyndhurst Seeley’s Bay and District Chamber of Commerce at info@LSBchamber.ca.
The following day, Santa Claus will visit Lansdowne for a parade on Sunday at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the Lansdowne Community Building after the parade for refreshments, to write a letter to Santa, or have a photo taken with Santa and pick up some delicious goodies from the bake sale table.
For more information on the Lansdowne Santa Claus parade, contact Samantha at sdbirtch28@gmail.com.
After his stay in Lansdowne, Santa Claus will take some time off before he heads to Gananoque for a parade on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)