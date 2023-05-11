After three years of virtual walks and events, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is set to return Saturday, May 27, with a brand-new event in Oak Ridges.
Set at Lake Wilcox Park in north Richmond Hill, this year’s event aims to raise $100,000 to ensure “critical programs and services delivered at AS York (Alzheimer Society of York Region) are available when they are needed, and as close as possible to the time of diagnosis.
At the start of the week, more than 180 participants had registered for the event with $30,000 raised so far. Now, it’s time to “dust off those walking shoes and fundraise.”
“This has been a missed event for the three years we have been unable to be in person,” says Andrea Ubell, Director of Programs for the Alzheimer Society of York Region. “It is an opportunity for our clients and their families and other supporters to come together to do something that’s fun, raise awareness and raise funds. We have done it virtually over the last three years, but we haven’t really been able to see each other. For all of us, it is an exciting time and an exciting event.”
“We started the Walk in malls and it has built and has momentum,” adds Ubell, who has been involved with the society for more than 31 years. “A big piece for us is the involvement of IG Wealth Management, and they have been instrumental over the last several years in making the walks a big success.”
Over her three decades of support for AS York, Ubell says she has seen the Society grow from a group of five in Thornhill to a team of 50 that run several programs throughout York Region.
“We really saw exceptional growth with [Loren Freid],” she says of the recently retired CEO of AS York. “We seized an awful lot more donated funds through the hard work of our philanthropy department, fund development, and we were able to receive some extra funding for increased programming. We now offer three programs – in Thornhill, Aurora, our central location, and Stouffville. We have also grown our social worker education department.
“That is a huge growth in terms of when I started to where we are now. We’re certainly working with many more families. That’s the sad thing about Alzheimer disease. Unfortunately, it is a growing concern and the landmark report that came out from Alzheimer Ontario in the fall certainly demonstrated that if we didn’t start paying attention in investing into the healthcare for people who are living with dementia, we are going to be facing quite a crisis, not only in Ontario but across the country.”
Funds raised through the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in York Region will stay in York Region to augment existing program, most of which is not funded through government channels. While the Society receives funding from the Ministry of Health, the United Way, Trillium Grants and the New Horizons for Seniors programs, it doesn’t cover everything.
“That’s the sad thing,” says Ubell. “Our day programs are our big programs and we do receive quite a bit of funding for that, but for some of the social recreation programs where we try to reach out to people earlier in the disease and maybe get them involved and active, things like our Minds in Motion program, or things like our KOBO Reading Club, all of those things were not necessarily funded. The money raised at this event will come back into our services in York Region.
“We’ve been very fortunate to receive some funding through [the local Ontario Health Teams] to expand what we call First Link, which is a really important program because it links families proactively to the Alzheimer Society and there is actually research that shows the earlier families get linked to us, the longer they’re able to stay in the community and a little more successfully, too, because they’re linking into service, they’re getting education, and they’re receiving support.
“First Link happens from the family doctor primarily or the specialist to the Alzheimer society. When someone is diagnosed or is showing up at the doctors and they’re having difficulty, the doctor will refer to the Alzheimer society and we will call the family and say, ‘We understand there has been a diagnosis. Can we help you? Here are some services we offer, and many of the things are free like education programs.’”
For more on the walk, including how to get involved yourself or to support a registrant with a pledge, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca.