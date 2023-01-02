Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
While the end of 2022 saw a slew of changes in the council chambers in Gananoque, the same cannot be said for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.
That’s because TLTI voted for continuity during the 2022 municipal election, with all councillors seeking and earning re-election.
They include Brian Mabee, Jeff Lackie, Terry Fodey for Ward 1; Mark Jamison and Gordon Ohlke, the Township’s new deputy mayor, for Ward 2; and Brock Gorrell for Ward 3.
The township’s mayor, Corinna Smith-Gatcke, was acclaimed for a second term.
“The seven of us got along well, we respected each other, and we had different opinions,” said Fodey. “The fact that we can continue on rather than having to introduce ourselves to one another and start over, that won’t happen now.”
Projects to look ahead to in 2023 in the township include the construction of a new fire station in Seeley’s Bay in Ward 2, and the Ivy Lea Wharf Project.
Staff and the public recently learned during an information session that the preliminary preferred type of construction for the Ivy Lea Warf project in TLTI would cost an estimated $2.1 million.
It would include replacement with a new layout of the harbour, which would provide the most improvements to the functionality of the site for current and future use and would have a lifespan of over 50 years.
The township does enter 2023 with an infrastructure deficit, something Mayor Smith-Gatcke warned council about during its inaugural meeting after October’s municipal election.
So, to combat the infrastructure deficit in the upcoming budget, there’s been a focus on the increase in transfers to capital reserves, with the hope the township can keep its financial plan sustainable for the next eight years or so.
A proposal for transfers to capital reserve funds to increase by $640,000, or roughly 33 per cent, has been noted by staffers.
The current council also touts that the township has the second-lowest tax rate in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, behind Athens.
The 2023 proposed residential property tax rate is .00486, which would keep TLTI’s as the second-lowest tax rate in the counties. This increase for TLTI is .0002757, which equates to $27.57 per $100,000 of assessment, said staff.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)