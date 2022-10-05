Pembroke – Laurentian Valley Councillor Keith Watt believes in preparing well for a job and has already been attending Renfrew County council in the public gallery as he seeks election as the next reeve for his municipality.
The two-term councillor noted when he first ran for council 12 years ago – he lost by only 11 votes and then he decided to start attending council meetings as a spectator to better understand the working of the municipality. He was elected in the 2014 election and re-elected in 2018.
“I wanted to see how things worked,” he said. “It was good.”
Attending Renfrew County council to better understand the workings of council is important and he was there recently when the Reconciliation Garden was unveiled and he was planning on being there for the September meeting as well. He noted whoever is elected reeve will follow in the strong legacy established by incumbent Reeve Debbie Robinson, who held the job for 16 years. She represented the municipality at Renfrew County council, most recently serving as the warden for the county for the last three years.
“She has done a bang-up job there,” he said. “It will be a good direction to follow.”
Coun. Watt said he knows there is a lot of time required for the commitment at county council, with both council meetings and committee meetings and he is prepared for that.
He came to his role on council following a professional career working for the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and he is very cognizant of the pressure property taxes place on people. His work also enabled him to work closely with municipalities.
“I recognized people need help,” he said. “And I could assist with that.”
Whether it was explaining an assessment or working with someone dealing with an assessment, he said it was all about serving people in the community.
“When we started going on market value you got to meet a lot of people,” he said.
People were upset to see their property value on MPAC – which is the basis for how the tax rate will be applied – increase, sometimes quite dramatically. He was able to explain to people it mattered when factoring in how other neighbouring properties were assessed and how much they had increased or decreased. The taxes are then based on the levy and factored out using the mill rate based on the various property values.
“Sometimes there was very little difference,” Mr. Watt said.
During his time on council for the last eight years, he is proud of what has been accomplished.
“We have been helping to make Laurentian Valley a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said. “We have growth and have been shaping that growth and dealing with new demands.”
He said he is very cognizant of the pressures on property owners.
“The biggest thing is trying to maintain the budget and keep it as low as you can,” he said.
Coun. Watt said he decided it was a good time to run for reeve in 2022.
“Because I have experience as a council member for eight years,” he said. “I have the time. I have the interest. I want to continue assisting taxpayers.”
Being able to incorporate the aspect of working at the County of Renfrew on council will be another level of helping taxpayers, he said.
“As reeve my foremost goal would be working for you using a realistic and common-sense approach for the benefit of the entire Laurentian Valley community and the County of Renfrew,” he noted in his brochure.
In LV he has served as chair of public works and believes he could also contribute at some level in a similar committee at county council. He said there are also many other areas he is interested in like health and economic development.
“I’m ready for the challenge,” he said.
LV has several issues dealing with development and heavy traffic which Coun. Watt would like to see focused on in the next term of council.
“At Drive In Road we have tried to get a traffic light there forever,” he said.
Expanding water and sewer in the municipality is also something council needs to consider as work is done upgrading some roads and areas.
“And at the turn to Quebec, we would like to see a light or a circle,” he said.
“The township has been growing and that creates new demands on the township and the county,” he said.
The next council has many decisions to make as development occurs throughout the township and issues like water and sewer, sidewalks and infrastructure need to be made.
“We need to look long-range,” he said.
First elected in 2014, he was a volunteer on the Laurentian Valley Policing Committee for 12 years and chair of the committee for his last six years. He was also a volunteer with the Air Cadet League of Canada teaching citizenship.
“I take great pride in being an avid blood donor and have been recognized by the Canadian Blood Services for my many contributions,” Coun. Watt remarked.
He has also been chair of the Pembroke Library for eight years and encourages residents to avail themselves of all the services offered there.
Coun. Watt and his wife, Carolyn, have three sons and 10 grandchildren. He described them as family oriented, enjoying spending time with family.
“We work well together with our three sons and they like to help out,” he said.
“I also like to read, and I like to spend time with my grandkids whenever I can,” he said. “And I enjoy doing projects at the house.”
Coun. Watt has been busy knocking on doors during the campaign.
“If you don’t reach out and meet the people, you don’t get to know the community and what the issues are,” he said.