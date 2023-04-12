That 10.82 per cent increase in Tiny Township’s tax levy is the kindling for many of the municipality’s financial decisions.
At the recent committee of the whole meeting, a request by the roads department sought approval to purchase several vehicles and equipment for the municipal fleet. These were: two one-ton pickup trucks and a 3/4-ton pickup truck for roughly $280,000; two plow bodies for approximately $56,000; plow attachments and sander for nearly $27,000; and an air conditioning machine for roughly $18,000. (All dollar amounts are plus HST.)
Within that staff recommendation was a replacement one-ton truck and plowing attachments, at roughly $98,000 and $27,000 respectively for an approximate total of $124,000.
Public works director Tim Leitch provided an overview of the staff report, explaining that insurance claim negotiations resulted in a better outcome of $41,000 after a $5,000 deductible, which would offset some of the cost.
“We did have an unfortunate incident over the Christmas storm holidays where one of our trucks did roll over,” explained Leitch. “The operator was fine, a little shook up, but unfortunately the vehicle was a write-off.
“These (vehicles) are required for snow operations and our summer construction operations. Losing the truck was unfortunate, but the operator was fine which is good,” he added.
Members of the committee were interested in the maintenance and operation of the vehicles, with Leitch stating that any servicing that could be performed in-house by licensed municipal technicians would always be done first.
Mayor Dave Evans was glad to point out the fleet servicing, but had concerns for the financial impact of the proposed purchases.
“I do have a bit of a problem with this given that we’ve just put through a 10.82 per cent tax increase to our taxpayers,” said Evans, “and now, already a month later, we’re looking at transcending that and adding to that.”
Evans expressed an understanding to purchase the new vehicle, but asked if there were a way to hold off on buying it until later in 2023 or possibly 2024.
CAO Robert Lamb replied that although unexpected, the purchase could be made through various capital reserves and other municipal efficiencies found in the finance department as the year went on, which likely wouldn’t impact the taxpayers. He added that one of the major obstacles facing the township was the long lead time in purchasing vehicles.
“A couple of years ago, you could delay this and go back out, and three weeks later you’d know you were going to have a truck on the pickup line,” said Lamb. “I think the last one we got from the fire department, we were eight or nine months from the order – no, it was even longer than that – before it finally arrived. We need to get orders in just to make sure we still have the fleet capable of what we need doing come wintertime.”
A question from Coun. Dave Brunelle asking how the fleet managed over the past months was met by Leitch who said use of other fleet vehicles, overtime costs and the benefit of a light winter allowed Tiny to “struggle” through the season.
Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins asked if there was a further offset to costs which could be gained for the performance vehicles, which allowed Leitch to share that fleet equipment was sold through the GovDeals surplus market in recent years.
Said Miskimins: “I just think it’s an opportunity to offset some of the costs. To Mayor Evans’ point, we just increased the tax levy and we don’t want to dig deeper. I appreciate CAO Lamb’s perspective around taking from reserves.
“I’d just like to see a more holistic (approach) so we’re transparent with the public about the process and that we’re not going back to the well – that we’ve actually got some water left in it plus somebody’s bringing us a bucket of water as well that does not include the taxpayer,” Miskimins added.
The committee approved the staff recommended option for the purchases, to be formally approved at an upcoming meeting of regular council.
The roads department equipment purchases report, including a detailed list of vehicles and equipment, can be found in the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny township’s YouTube channel.