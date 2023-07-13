After over a decade of exemplary leadership, John Kastner, the General Manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, has announced his retirement from the position effective December 1, 2023.
Under Kastner's leadership, the Stratford Perth Museum underwent significant changes that propelled its growth and enhanced visitor experience. Physical modifications, such as relocating the front door to the side, vastly improved accessibility for all patrons. Furthermore, Kastner revamped the museum's layout, creating a better flow for visitors to explore the exhibits.
“Only 186 people walked through the doors of the museum the first year,” Kastner stated, “I wouldn’t say ‘rock bottom,’ but we needed to do something.”
One of Kastner's notable achievements was securing iconic exhibits for visitors, and he did this by forging relationships and working in collaboration with others.
With a big assist from the Stratford Festival’s artistic director Antoni Cimolino, Kastner was able to bring Shakespeare's First Folio to the museum; this huge achievement brought in visitors from all across the world. This tie with the Stratford Festival was a pivotal change in the trajectory of the Museum’s success.
With a 33-year career in journalism, Kastner noted the importance of community connections in his success as the GM at the Stratford Perth Museum, “Getting to know your community; coaching kids hockey, sitting on boards, and just being involved in the community is so important,” he said, “these are the soft skills that helped the museum.”
Another remarkable accomplishment was establishing a lasting relationship between the Stratford Perth Museum and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. This resulted in a significant exhibit in Stratford that saw a record-breaking 10,000 people during its time here in Stratford.
Kastner was also instrumental in organizing a Harper Lee exhibit, which coincided with the Stratford Festival's production of the iconic book, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’
The pinnacle of the museum's success came with the opening of the Justin Bieber exhibit in February 2018. Despite freezing temperatures, enthusiastic fans eagerly lined up before the museum's opening hours to catch a glimpse of the exhibit. “We opened the doors at 9 a.m. and had to close them by 9:15 a.m. That was our biggest day ever,” Kastner reflected.
Kastner's ability to secure grants was crucial to the museum's success, particularly during the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. Recognizing the need to adapt, he utilized the difficult circumstances as an opportunity to expand the museum's offerings.
Kastner spearheaded the construction of an outdoor theater, which provided a safe space for events during the pandemic and became a significant revenue source for the museum, even today. Around 40 shows and performances will take place at the Player’s Backstage theater this summer alone.
Looking toward the future, Kastner expressed his hope for continued growth for the Stratford Perth Museum. He emphasized the importance of staying focused and maintaining a sense of humility, quoting, "No matter how far you go down the road, you're still the same distance from the ditch." This quote underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and never losing sight of the museum's vision and goals.
As John Kastner prepares to retire, the Stratford Perth Museum reflects on a decade marked by groundbreaking exhibits, enhanced accessibility, and the establishment of a unique identity. Kastner's indelible contributions have undoubtedly shaped the museum's legacy, leaving behind a strong foundation for future growth and success.