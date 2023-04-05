Concordia University’s new Kaié:ri Nikawerà:ke bridging program has received a $700,000 infusion from Scotiabank to help put Onkwehón:we without prerequisites on the path to a career based in maths and sciences.
The pilot year, which launches this September, will provide up to 15 Indigenous students with the knowledge they need to pursue a bachelor of engineering degree at the university. Students who complete the three-term bridging program will be guaranteed acceptance to the engineering stream of their choice.
In future years, Kaié:ri Nikawerà:ke – meaning “the four winds” or “the four directions” in Kanien’kéha – will be expanded to encompass all science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields at the school.
“We’ve noticed, traditionally, that we have very few Indigenous students in those programs,” said Manon Tremblay, senior director of Indigenous Directions at Concordia, who noted there is a high demand for people with these skills in Indigenous communities.
Many of the Indigenous students who start to explore the possibility of a post-secondary education find they don’t have the math and science prerequisites they need, according to Tremblay.
“It’s really heartbreaking to have to turn them away and say, ‘Well, you don’t meet the requirements for the program,’” she said. “So we decided that it would be best if we could help them to achieve those goals.”
She added that additional obstacles created by Bill 96, which introduced additional French-language requirements at English CEGEPs, constitute another barrier the program could help students circumvent.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for our students from Kahnawake,” said Echo Hamelin, transitions counsellor at Kahnawake Survival School (KSS).
“I already have students now who are interested in maybe the nursing field or health science or engineering, but they didn’t take their higher math in grade 10, or they didn’t take their physics and chemistry this year,” said Hamelin.
Students at CEGEP may have a similar experience as their interests change over time, she said. The bridging program can also help those who have not attended CEGEP at all who would prefer to do prerequisites in a university environment, where people are a little older and more relatable to them.
“They’re together with a cohort, which is really important,” said Kahérakwas Donna Goodleaf, director of decolonizing curriculum and pedagogy at Concordia. “It creates a cohesiveness, a feeling of support together with other students.”
Goodleaf sees programs like this one as a starting point, one that’s necessary to confront a deeply entrenched history of exclusion and ethnocentrism in scholarship.
“Concordia and other universities, based on the Truth and Reconciliation report, are having to look at ways of how to actually begin to open up those intellectual spaces, and for Indigenous people that are in these institutions, to allow us to create these spaces as well as programs that would meet the needs of our people, first and foremost,” said Goodleaf.
Needs-based bursaries are available for students who enroll in the bridging program on a case-by-case basis.
“We don’t want financial reasons to be the reason students don’t pursue this opportunity,” said Saba Din, program coordinator for Kaié:ri Nikawerà:ke, which is still accepting applications.
“We really want people to feel supported in achieving the dreams that maybe they never thought were attainable.”
The donation to Kaié:ri Nikawerà:ke, which was announced last week, is one half of a $1.4 million donation Scotiabank made to Concordia University’s Next-Gen Now campaign. The other half will help fund a program for international students.
“We are proud to partner with Concordia University to help overcome barriers to graduation and provide critical support for students to access career opportunities and plan for their futures,” said Maria Mangiocavallo, Scotiabank’s regional vice-president of commercial banking in Quebec, in a press release.
Onkwehón:we who are interested in the bridging program can learn more by attending an online information session on April 12 at 10 a.m. Registration at forms.office.com/r/EYzExUKTfh is required.