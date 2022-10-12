Palmer Rapids – Valerie Jahn brings to her mayoral run in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan a wealth of municipal experience, having worked in various municipalities in the county and also serving as a current member of council.
“When our current mayor said he was not running again, I felt we needed someone with experience,” she noted.
With a career working in municipalities including BLR, Sherwood, Jones and Burns (now part of Madawaska Valley), Bonnechere Valley and Renfrew, she knows about how municipalities work, but being on council has enabled her to address things from a different perspective. She was appointed to council earlier this year to fill one of two vacancies created following costly Conflict of Interest investigations and court proceedings all leading to the eventual resignation of one councillor and removal of another.
Mrs. Jahn brings to her campaign 35 years of experience in the municipal sector, where she worked in various capacities, including her last posting as deputy-treasurer in Renfrew. Throughout this time, she maintained her residence in BLR and lives between Quadeville and Foymount.
She also did a final stint in her home municipality after her retirement in Renfrew, coming back to BLR as acting CAO. Following her final retirement, she opted to put her name forward when council was looking for two new councillors. The system BLR council chose – because the election was so soon – was to have people apply and council picked the two members, with each member of council having a vote on the candidates.
“I was back home and they were looking for council members, so I applied, and they picked me,” she said.
Mrs. Jahn has enjoyed her time on council since March when she was appointed and is seeing how things run from a different perspective. She noted as a staff member she could present reports and make recommendations, but council had the final say. Now, as a member of council, she is enjoying the different role.
“Because you get to voice your opinion and get to vote,” she noted. “Now I am involved in the decision.”
Looking forward for BLR she wants to be a strong voice for better cellphone coverage for the area. She noted if she is elected as mayor, she will have a seat at Renfrew County council and can advocate there, as well as to EORN – the Eastern Ontario Regional Network – for BLR to be included in any cellphone tower expansion plans.
“There are areas where there is nothing,” she said.
Although there has been a slight improvement, it needs to continue.
“We need to push the county to get our area done,” she said.
As mayor, she would like BLR to have a set plan going forward.
“I’d like to see a 10-year capital program that is realistic and affordable,” she said.
Not only fixed assets need to be included but also rolling stock, she said. Having a plan and dealing with replacements as needed means the township will not be faced with an unexpected crisis, she said.
“We don’t want to get hit one year,” she said. “We need a 10-year plan and we need to follow it.”
Mrs. Jahn said she would like to see the zoning by-laws redone, pointing out many date back to pre-amalgamation for the townships.
“They amalgamated 22 years ago and it has not been done,” she said.
In terms of staffing, although there has been some upheaval in recent years, the municipality is in a good position with senior staff in place in various roles.
Mrs. Jahn noted in terms of recreation, things took a severe hit during the COVID pandemic-induced shutdown.
“COVID stopped many things that were happening,” she said. “There were not enough bodies. I would like to see a new recreation committee with something for all ages.
“We have a lot of groups. If we brought them all together, we could see what they expect and what they want to see happen,” she added.
BLR has the distinction of being one of the areas in Renfrew County with the lowest tax rate and the lowest remuneration for council. The other is Head, Clara and Maria. Both municipalities are also the smallest in the county.
“We have one of the lower income areas in the county,” Mrs. Jahn noted. “We have to keep that in mind when we set tax rates.”
Planning for the future will ensure the municipality is in a good place fiscally, she believes.
“If we watch how we spend dollars, get grants and have a plan in place, we can operate very well,” she said.
The township also has a good amount of reserves in place for future needs, including matching funding when grants are announced. Many grants come with the caveat of the municipality providing partial funding and the reserves are there for things like that.
“You have to have something to fall back onto,” she said.
Things have been rather turbulent in the municipality under the last council and things were at a stalemate for some time with the Conflict-of-Interest investigations and the two members asked to leave council.
“People definitely want to see change,” she said. “I get told we need to straighten things out.”
Council has been doing just that in the last months since the new councillors were appointed, she believes. “We are working properly now and we have accomplished a lot in a few months,” she said.
To prevent issues in the future there needs to be some work done, she acknowledged.
“The procedural by-law was from 1999,” she said. “You can’t work with by-laws that are that old.”
Mrs. Jahn is a widow and her daughter lives in the Orangeville area and her son lives locally. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and also is a quilter.
“I like to sew and quilt,” she said.