HAILEYBURY - Some of the art works of the late George Cassidy (1909 to 1987) are now on display at the Temiskaming Art Gallery where they will remain until December 23.
Cassidy was well loved in the area, said Felicity Buckell who is the project coordinator for the exhibition.
When his work was last shown as a solo exhibition, he was present. The event had taken place at the former location of the Temiskaming Art Gallery, at the former Haileybury Public Library.
"We thought it was time to celebrate his work again," said Temiskaming Art Gallery executive director/curator Melissa La Porte.
She noted that the Group of Seven has just celebrated its hundredth anniversary and "we strongly feel George Cassidy, had he decided to stay in Toronto, would have been included in that group."
Buckell told the gathering that she found a written report by Cassidy about a 1934 excursion with Group of Seven member A.Y. Jackson in which they went painting together on a snowy March day in the Cobalt area.
"His work is comparable in quality," said La Porte. "He really had a vision of Northern Ontario that was on par with what (the Group of Seven) did."
The exhibition has been made possible through the Department of Canadian Heritage which provided a Museum Assistance Program grant to facilitate a project making public a part of Canadian heritage and Canadian history, said La Porte. Centre Culturel ARTem also assisted with financial aid, translation of materials, and moral support, she added.
Chris Oslund of the Haileybury Heritage Museum and Marg Harrison of the Bunker Military Museum in Cobalt also spoke about Cassidy's life and contributions.
Cassidy attended the Ontario College of Art in Toronto for one year and then went on to study to become a teacher, related Buckell. His first year of teaching was at the Cobalt High School in 1932. He joined the Algonquin Regiment and went overseas to Europe to fight in World War II. When he returned he taught at the Kirkland Lake High School for a year before being made principal of the Haileybury High School in 1950 where he remained for 21 years, retiring in 1971.
As an artist he worked mainly in tempera paint and sometimes in watercolours. He wrote two important books of area history well before there were many other historical documents for public consumption. They are Warpath and Arrow North. While overseas, he also kept an artist's sketch book.
Buckell commented that everything Cassidy did was done with an additional level of quality. He was decorated for bravery for his war service. As an educator he wrote musicals for the students and painted the backdrops for the annual productions. His books of area history are considered important references for the region. He was a loving father of six children.
Oslund noted that Cassidy's work is "much sought after and they are quickly sold when the become available."
After the presentations, local musician Jamie Dupuis, recognized internationally for his performances on a 20-string guitar, provided some musical entertainment.