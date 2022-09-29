To gear up for a memorial jam fundraiser to be held next month in support of a local watering hole, short- and long-sleeved t-shirts, sweatshirts and pullover or zip hoodies are already on sale.
All proceeds from sales will go to benefit Lynn Palmer, operator of the Royal Hotel Bar that was destroyed by fire earlier this month.
A memorial jam for the Royal Hotel will be held at Whiskey Creek on Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. until closing.
Many local musicians will be coming down and music will be playing all day. There will also be a silent auction and door prize draw. T-shirts and hoodies will also be on sale at Whiskey Creek during the fundraiser.
“Those of us who grew up in Medicine Hat who loved music, the Royal was a place we all felt like home,” said organizer Heather McCaig.
“We wanted to do one last jam to give everybody a chance to say goodbye and raise some money to help Lynn recoup some of what she put into the Royal. Those that care about Lynn and the hotel/bar itself wanted to do something to support her in her attempts to bring it through COVID and keep it running.”
Clothing can be purchased until Oct. 15 at https://merchee.ca/collections/the-royal.