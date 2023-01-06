BROCKTON – The storm was nasty, and ruined a lot of holiday plans. People cancelled travel and postponed family gatherings. Instead of enjoying a jolly time with friends and relatives, they gritted their teeth and hauled out whatever snow removal equipment they had at their disposal.
But how bad was the storm, compared to past winter weather events?
Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said in an interview Dec. 30 that the Christmas storm was “quite something.” He noted it wasn’t only snow, but the wind. Goderich recorded wind speeds of 91 km/h, while Wiarton had 80 km/h winds.
Flesherton got 30 cm of snow Christmas Eve, another 40 cm Christmas morning, and another 15 cm Boxing Day.
Still, this area is subject to lake effect snow, and the storm wasn’t the worst one that’s hit us, according to Cheng. What made the storm so significant was its timing.
“It came an inopportune time,” he said. “People had travel plans.”
He commented that some of those travel plans involved getting to the airport to make flights, the kind of plans that are harder to postpone or cancel than not driving an hour or two to visit someone.
Cheng noted this was also the first Christmas in a couple of years without COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was an inopportune storm,” he said.
A quick scan of the internet reveals a lot of bad storms. The winter of 1880-81 has been called the worst on record, with a blizzard in October that left parts of the United States, with snow (not just drifts, but actual snowfall) up to second-storey windows.
The storm that hit Toronto on Dec. 11, 1944 was fierce, causing the closure of just about everything including a wartime munitions factory. All except essential workers were urged to stay home, and Toronto’s mayor asked for volunteers to help shovel out the city from the 57 cm of snow that fell. The storm is said to have caused 21 deaths, 13 of which were due to heart attacks from shovelling snow.
The blizzard that hit Eastern Canada in March 1971 was called the “Storm of the Century” in Quebec. In Montreal, 47 centimetres of snow fell. The storm is said to have caused the deaths of 17 people in Montreal, 30 in the province.
Then there was the ice storm in January 1998 that left a layer of ice up to 10 cm thick in some places of Quebec and Eastern Ontario, downing not only hydro lines but transmission towers, leaving millions of homes in darkness. The military was called out to help clear roads and assist emergency responders, as more than 250 communities were declared disaster areas.
The blizzard of January 1999 led to Toronto’s mayor of the day calling in the troops to assist with snow removal. Despite smirks from the rest of the country, it was a real emergency, with a series of storms dumping 119 cm of snow on the city.
The storm dubbed “Snowmageddon” in December 2010 dumped about five feet (just over 150 cm) of snow on Lucan, Ont., with all of Huron and Middlesex counties hit hard. Roads including Highway 401 were shut down, mostly due to vehicle collisions.
And then there was the year of the polar vortex, 2013-14, with a December storm that wreaked havoc with freezing rain, ice pellets, and even a tornado, depending on where you lived.
The year 2018 surprised us with a blizzard in April, causing a huge vehicle pile-up in Barrie, among 1,800 collisions due to up to 40 cm of snow, plus freezing rain and ice pellets. The big danger? Sheets of ice sliding off roofs.
The Christmas storm of 2022, dubbed by some – not Cheng, though – the “Storm of a Generation,” cut a swath an estimated 2,000 miles wide, knocking down power lines, leaving millions in Canada and the United States without power, and caused a number deaths. As of press time, the death toll was still unknown.
The OPP, in asking motorists to stay home and avoid travel, described the storm as “an extreme weather event” that saw emergency responders fielding hundreds of calls for service across the area and triaging stranded motorists and other weather-related events.
Among the calls were complaints of motorists passing and driving around snow removal crews in an unsafe manner, sometimes in whiteout conditions.
Police continue to advise people to drive according to the road and weather conditions. In addition, people need to obey municipal bylaws prohibiting parking at certain times, to allow snow removal crews to clear roadways.