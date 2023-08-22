The Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association (ESCIA) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated event, the 2023 Twilight Tour, scheduled for August 24 at 5:00 P.M. This year's agricultural experience will be held at the esteemed Quinlan Farms, recipient of the prestigious 2022 Essex Conservation Farm Award. The venue is situated at 1681 Lakeshore Road 203, Lakeshore.
The Twilight Tour promises an engaging evening for attendees, offering them an exclusive glimpse into the world of modern farming practices. Guided by Chad Quinlan, visitors will embark on an enlightening farm tour, gaining firsthand insights into the innovative methods employed at Quinlan Farms. This year's time holds an exciting addition, featuring a captivating session titled "Unlocking Soil's Hidden Potential," presented by Michael Stangle.
The ESCIA, a distinguished local Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association chapter, is dedicated to advancing responsible and economically viable land management practices. Comprising more than 50 branches across counties and districts, the ESCIA is committed to fostering the optimal use of soil, water, air, and crops by promoting innovative farming techniques.