ST. MARY’S – Residents of St. Mary’s can expect some major public works projects to begin in the next few months, starting with an external assessment of its water treatment plant, Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan informed the council meeting on Jan. 9.
As well, she said, “As everyone knows, there was some damage to the transfer station from hurricane Fiona. Staff have just been waiting for the insurance providers and for all the claims. We just received information that both buildings one and two had damage and are not salvageable. We were hoping that the larger building was, but it is not. Based on their report, [the engineers] are recommending that we demolish it.”
As for the water treatment facility, she said, “There has been some talk about the water utility and making it more efficient. Under the Department of Environment’s approval to operate, there are some directives in there and one of them is to do a systems assessment report on the system. Staff are going to be issuing a tender. An external consultant has to do the work.”
Deputy Warden James Fuller asked if the water work was mandated by the provincial government.
Jordan explained that under the Department of Environment and Climate Change’s approval to operate a water utility, “There are always directives that come out that,” adding: “A systems assessment report hasn’t been done in 10 years. So, this will give us an action plan for what to do next. It’s not an [annual] thing.”
Proposals for the various projects will be brought to council for approval in the next few weeks.