The Faraday Recreation Committee’s first annual Community Christmas was posted on Facebook back on Nov. 27. The event, held on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. garnered a lot of community attention, with about 50 people coming by to partake in the holiday festivities at the Faraday Community Centre, located at 13 Lower Faraday Road. In addition to Amanda Stone, other committee members are Robin Simpson, Mary Brown McCormick, Linda Olszewski, Tyson Stone and Faraday Township Councillor John O’Donnell.
Amanda Stone said back in late November that there’d be a plethora of activities for kids of all ages along with refreshments and a chance to mingle with friends and neighbours and Stone and other members of the Faraday Recreation Committee, the hosts of this event.
According to Amanda Stone, on the day of the event, Allison Obradovich and Mike Moynes won the draw prize baskets, donated by Greg McCormick and Linda Olszewski, while the 50/50 draw prize winner was Olszewski, who donated it back to the recreation committee. Faraday Forestry Services donated the cookie decorating station for the afternoon for everyone to enjoy.
“The feedback we’ve received so far is that everyone loved the event and are looking forward to next year’s [event] already [which is being planned for Dec. 17, 2023]. They are excited to see our community centre being used again and looking forward to having access to events closer to home,” she says.
Amanda Stone says they are in the early stages of planning right now for the beginning of 2023, but says that people can look forward to a revival of Family Fun Day, a pub night, “everyone’s favourite game” bingo, plus more recreational classes and workshops. She says the community centre is also available for rental by calling the Faraday Township office at 613-332-3638.
“We had 50 or more people attend our first event, which we were so happy with! A lot of people offered to volunteer with future events and/or give donations which is amazing as it will take a village to get these events off the ground,” she says. “It was really wonderful to be able to chat with different members of the community, hear their ideas and their excitement about bringing a recreation committee back to our township.”