A six-hour cruise was all Doug Hastings needed to reel in a $3,000 fish.
While the majority of anglers headed out multiple times during the 16-day Great Erie Salmon and Walleye Hunt, one day on the lake was all the Highgate resident needed to win the big prize.
Hastings was aboard his friend Ron Graves’ Butcher Buoy Fishing charter when he caught a 9.08-pound rainbow on the fifth day of the tournament to take the lead in the salmon category.
Hastings admitted he was surprised the salmon he caught on July 5 was still atop the leaderboard after the July 16 final weigh-in.
“Normally, a ten or eleven-pounder is always up there. I couldn’t believe it went that far,” he said of his $3,000 first-prize catch.
Hastings said he kept an eye on the Erieau Marina’s daily tournament “to see if my name was still there.”
He said he only went out that day because his daughter Caila Myers was visiting from Deep River.
“We like to do something fishing or hunting wise when she comes home, so I called Ron to see if he had an opening that day,” Hasting said.
That day, the six anglers on the Butcher Buoy Fishing charter caught 32 pickerel – and Hastings’ golden rainbow.
“A pretty good day,” Hastings said with a laugh.
He said he’s finished in the derby “three or four times” over the years but had never won a top-10 prize until this year.
“I took a charter with Ron and paid the $15 to enter ... just in case,” he said of the one-day fee before going on the water to be eligible for the tournament.
And that ‘just in case’ paid off for Hastings as the $30 he paid for his daughter and himself parlayed into a $3,000 payoff.
“Probably spend it on vacation for my wife (Joyce) and me,” Hastings said about how he’ll spend the money.
Hastings’ winning catch was the only salmon over eight pounds over the 16 days as Don Neely, of Cambridge, was second at 7.94 pounds to win $1,500. Blenheim’s Rick Muckle was third at 7.58 pounds as he moved atop the leaderboard on July 4, only to be surpassed by Hastings the following day. Jeff Vanderpaelt, of Thamesville, was fourth at 7.56 pounds.
Rich Vankerhoven, of Chatham, won the $3,000 first prize for the largest walleye at 9.76 pounds. Chase Kendall, of Ridgetown, was the opening-day walleye leader with a 7.36-pound catch, which was passed by Dan Page, of Wallacetown, a 7.96-pounder on July 4.
James Beaul, of Blenheim, was the runner-up with an 8.34-pound pickerel, while Duart’s Tom VanEvery was third at 8.14.
Ralph McCormick, chair of the Great Erie Salmon & Walleye Hunt, said proceeds will again be donated to local charities and organizations.
Last year, over $11,000 was donated to the Brain Injury Chatham-Kent, Chatham-Kent Hospice and Erieau Fire Station 14, and also helped sponsor free family swims at the Gable Rees Rotary Pool.