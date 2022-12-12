The city’s representative in the provincial legislature has gained a new level of responsibility in the latest version of the NDP cabinet.
Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson has been assigned the role of parliamentary secretary for Tourism and premier’s special advisor on youth. She had previously held the position as special advisor on youth.
The announcement was made last week when new premier David Eby revealed his cabinet.
Slocan Valley-based MLA, Katrine Conroy (Kootenay West), received a substantial elevation of duties and role within the cabinet, being named the minister of Finance. She had previously held the position of minister of Forests.
Conroy will also be responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.
The region will receive another voice in cabinet as Grand Fork’s Roly Russel, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, was named the parliamentary secretary for Rural Development, a role he previously held.
Slightly further afield, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu is taking on more responsibilities, having been assigned the role of parliamentary secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care.
The cabinet includes:
- Premier: David Eby
- Agriculture and Food: Pam Alexis
- Attorney General: Niki Sharma
- Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean
- Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare
- Education and Child Care: Rachna Singh
- Minister of State for Child Care: Grace Lore
- Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Bowinn Ma
- Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation: Josie Osborne
- Environment and Climate Change Strategy: George Heyman
- Finance (includes Columbia River Treaty): Katrine Conroy
- Forests, and Minister Responsible for Consular Corps: Bruce Ralston
- Health, and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs: Adrian Dix
- Housing, and Government House Leader: Ravi Kahlon
- Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin
- Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Brenda Bailey
- Minister of State for Trade: Jagrup Brar
- Labour: Harry Bains
- Mental Health and Addictions: Jennifer Whiteside
- Municipal Affairs: Anne Kang
- Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills (including foreign credentials recognition): Selina Robinson
- Minister of State for Workforce Development: Andrew Mercier
- Public Safety and Solicitor General (ICBC), and Deputy Premier: Mike Farnworth
- Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson
- Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Lana Popham
- Transportation and Infrastructure (BC Transit and Translink): Rob Fleming
- Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit: Dan Coulter
- Water, Land and Resource Stewardship (Fisheries): Nathan Cullen
Source: Province of B.C.