With the support of generous partnerships/sponsors the Comber Agricultural Society has announced they are continuing with their Bursary program for 2023.
The organization will be awarding eight $2000 bursaries to students residing in either Essex or Chatham-Kent Counties entering or currently enrolled in a post-secondary agricultural program.
“Agriculture isn't just farming - we will accept those studying environmental sciences, aquaculture, agriculture science, marine biology, vet tech, animal science, agricultural business, equine, ag technicians, turf grass management just to name a few!” read a press release from the organization. We are very appreciative of the generosity of this year’s sponsors enabling us to continue to offer our bursary to eight students.”