The Village of Hussar has faced a year of trying to balance keeping costs down for residents while also maintaining services. Mayor Les Schultz, Deputy Mayor Coralee Schindel, and Councillor Tim Frank reflect on the challenges and celebrations they faced in 2022, and look ahead towards 2023.
Village council held a public meeting in March to gather input from the community to help shape the 2022 budget and four-year strategic plan. Following the public consultation, council passed the 2022 budget in May and were able to reduce residential taxes slightly. Although there were no planned projects in 2022, there will be work to upgrade a block of water and sewer infrastructure beginning in spring 2023 on 1 Avenue West between Centre Street and 1 Street.
For the first time since 2019, the village was able to host its annual SummerDaze event in June; the event was previously cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The campground saw increased revenues over the summer with some weddings and reunions, and crews working in the area rented sites in the campground over a four month period; during SummerDaze a slowpitch tournament was held, with music, entertainment, and dancing.
Council announced in June the village had received over $25,000 in grant funding to support the building and installation of a grain bin gazebo at the campground. This also included costs to install benches and electrical.
Village council and administration has also been working towards an Urban Hen bylaw after receiving a request from a resident proposing to keep backyard chickens. The proposed bylaw has undergone first and second reading, as well as a public hearing, and is currently awaiting third reading consideration.
The village welcomed new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Liz Santerre in November after former CAO Kate Brandt tendered her resignation in September after more than three years working for the village. Administration assistant Michelle Plante temporarily took up the role of interim CAO and has been helping Ms. Santerre transition into her role.
Hussar Ag Society held a successful in-person Stag Auction, with the Skating Club organizing a roast beef dinner in November, raising nearly $50,000 to support arena operations.
The eighth annual Light Up the Night event, where campsites and trees at the campground are decorated in honour of loved ones who have passed, was held on December 3; funds raised from this event help support the Hussar Crisis Fund.