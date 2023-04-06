The Village will canvas for people interested in having a say in what public art is on display in the community – and that committee will help guide what happens next with a project to erect a statue of a beloved town mascot.
Fundraising is continuing for a statue of Tina the Turkey, a bird that endeared itself to Nakusp residents during the pandemic. The wild turkey was struck and killed by a car in 2021, but work began soon after to remember the bird in bronze.
An informal art committee endorsed the project in 2022. However, Village staff noted the committee has since dissolved, and a new committee should be struck to help move the project forward.
Council plans to strike a ‘select committee,’ which meets to report to council on individual issues, and can reconvene when needed.
Zoning change
A development company co-owned by Mayor Tom Zeleznik has been granted a request to change the zoning on its waterfront property holdings.
Kuskanax Development wanted the zoning designation for five lots by the marina reverted back to a ‘Lakeshore-Development-1’ zoning designation, from ‘Commercial-1.’ It had only recently had the designation changed to C-1 for its development plans.
Reverting to ‘LD-1’ will make it easier for the developer (the company is spearheaded by James Zeleznik) to build multi-family housing, staff told council.
“It allows for multi-family dwellings, which are not permitted in the C-1 zone, unless it is a mixture with retail uses,” said Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Robinson. “C-1 allows for more different uses when it comes to commercial.”
They said moving it back to LD-1 would conform with the Village’s official community plan, especially with the Village working to ease the local housing shortage.
Mayor Tom Zeleznik excused himself from the meeting until after a vote on the matter was taken.
More food trucks
Council sent a new bylaw governing the use of public property back to staff to make a small tweak to the legislation – to increase the number of food trucks allowed to operate on public land in town.
Council reviewed the new Public Property Bylaw earlier in the year, and received public feedback in a recent meeting. But when it came to giving the bill third reading, councillors wanted a last-minute change – to allow more food trucks in village limits.
“I still don’t 100% agree with only having two trucks in the village … I think during the summer months we should re-look at that… I don’t see a huge impact to local businesses,” said Councillor Mason Hough, calling for the number of trucks allowed to four (three in the village, one at the hot springs).
The rest of council agreed, though just where a third village truck could be located caused some debate. Staff said they’d come back to the council meeting in April with suggested wording that would fit the food truck in without causing disruption to traffic or parking.
The new bylaw only governs food trucks on public land; any number of trucks could apply to operate on private land, as long as they don’t break any other regulations.
Council did pass several other amendments to existing bylaws – for fees, permits, bylaw fines and sidewalk control – to match the changes coming to the Public Property Bylaw.
Grant matching
You might think that municipal governments run on taxation, but they really don’t. Those multi-million-dollar construction and maintenance projects mostly happen because of grants – from the provincial and federal governments, or institutions like the Columbia Basin Trust.
Finding out about grants, applying for grants, and managing grants takes up a lot of Village staff time. So when CAO Wayne Robinson recently found out about GrantMatch, he was intrigued.
“The CAO learned about a company called GrantMatch from the CAO of Princeton,” says a report to council. “Princeton has used GrantMatch for several years and has received over $4 million in grant funding through their services.”
Villages work with GrantMatch to confirm their priorities, and then the company applies for grants for projects and writes up the proposals based on the Village’s needs. The Village remains in control of the application process throughout.
“Administration has not identified any negative repercussions for signing up for their service as there are no obligations for doing so,” the staff report says. The Village can pull out of the arrangement at no cost, at any time.
But there is one catch. GrantMatch isn’t cheap – asking 10% of the first $1 million in grants they win for the local government, and 5% of any grants over that amount.
“It’s a pretty big chunk of change, but the beauty of it is you have the ability to use them for whatever grant you want,” said CAO Wayne Robinson. “They’ll bring to your attention different grants that meet your criteria… they’ll find an appropriate grant, and we can decide whether to use their services or not.”
Council gave Robinson the go-ahead to sign an initial agreement with GrantMatch.
EV station grows
The electric vehicle charging station by the Nakusp museum is under new management – and is going to expand.
FortisBC installed the EV station in 2019, and had the option for a 10-year tenant agreement with the Village. Recently, that company and BC Hydro decided to swap stations in different locations across the province – one of them in Nakusp.
New owner BC Hydro says it wants to exercise the option for the 10-year agreement.
It also wants to add a second EV charger at the station, taking advantage of the wiring that was pre-installed back in 2019. It also promises to add a streetlight to the station for better visibility and pave the parking lot where the station is located.
“Being the Village agreed to allow for a second charging station in 2019, the granting of a larger footprint in the parking lot by council is more or less a formality,” notes a staff report.
The Village will get $1 for rent for the 10-year deal – but also an important tourist resource. The new deal took effect March 31.
Campground contract
The Village has entered into an agreement for an operator to manage the municipally owned campground in Nakusp – but it’s going to mean less money for the Village.
Council approved awarding the contract for 2023 campground operations to Cedar and Spruce Consulting Ltd.
The company was the only one to submit a formal bid for the contract, after the person who ran the campground last year decided not to return. The company has about six years’ experience running campgrounds in the southern interior.
The new deal has benefits and drawbacks for the town. Cedar and Spruce take a bigger cut of the revenues from operations – about 75%, compared to just over half in previous contracts. That will work out to about $10,000 less revenue for the Village next year.
However, Cedar and Spruce also take on most of the operating expenses for the campground, and will hire a campground manager and possibly a summer student. They’ll also use their own online campground-reservation system, freeing up the task from the Village.
“Staff has had to provide training and support for reservation management over the past two years,” notes a report to council. “Cedar and Spruce Consulting plans on implementing a new reservation system that they are familiar with and will train their own staff, which will reduce Village staff time required.”
The Village still expects to make about $27,000 from the campground if bookings are similar to last year. The new deal is for one year, but with an option to renew for three years if the parties agree the arrangement is working.
Another time for town clock
It looks like the Village won’t be getting a town clock after all. The couple pushing the project to install a community clock on Broadway are withdrawing their offer after the placement of the clock stirred up local controversy.
“We certainly didn’t anticipate that the clock proposal would generate ongoing conflict for us, the mayor, council and Village staff,” John and Lorna Guild wrote to council. “The clock installation is not worth the conflict and stress for us.”
The couple had offered to put up to $5,000 of their own money for a town clock, and fundraise for the rest, if the Village allowed the timepiece to be placed at the northeast corner of 5th Avenue and Broadway. But a debate – and sometimes not a kind one – erupted on social media about the project, and if it would interfere in the display of other public art placed in the area.
The couple has had enough of the debate and withdrew their offer to spearhead the project.
“Maybe another time, another day,” they wrote to council.