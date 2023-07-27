Local government officials in the West Kootenay are keeping a close watch on water supplies as days of hot, dry weather stretch into weeks.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay implemented Stage Two water conservation measures for all the community water systems it manages on July 19, following on the heels of the Province declaring a Level 4 drought in the area.
The entire province has been hit by a sustained heatwave and saw an early snowmelt, which has reduced water flows in rivers and creeks to near-record low levels for this time of year. Even before the summer started, BC had been receiving less precipitation than normal for more than a year. Several areas – in the west coast and north – have been given the highest drought rating, Level 5.
Most villages in the Valley Voice readership area have moved to higher water conservation measures since aiutomatically observing Stage One restrictions, which go into place automatically in the spring. New Denver adopted higher Stage Two conservation measures on July 14, while the Village of Kaslo moved to Stage Two restrictions in step with the RDCK. Staff said they moved simultaneously to remain in step with the regional government, for whom it supplies water to a community system just outside Kaslo’s boundaries.
Kaslo’s CAO says they’re keeping an eye on the Kaslo’s water supply.
“Our public works crew regularly monitors our intake dam on Kemp Creek, our primary water source,” says Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop. “We are in for a dry stretch of weather that, along with below-average snowpack this spring, will significantly reduce the creek's flow. “The critical thing for us is, if the reservoir could get drawn down faster than it can be replenished, and then we'll upgrade the restrictions.”
Dunlop adds if necessary, the Village can draw water from the Kaslo River, but it’s preferable to just keep within the capacity of the main supply.
Community systems
The larger RDCK-run community water systems here in the north end of the RDCK are generally in good shape, says the regional government’s general manger of environmental services. But that doesn’t mean all systems are.
“It’s very site-specific,” says Uli Wolf. “If you have a surface-water source, and are south-facing, and have sandy soil, then if demand goes up, your creek levels are going do go down rapidly. Issues arise more quickly with creeks with large intakes.”
That’s not to say there aren’t some concerns. In Edgewood, the new water wells drilled last year are being supplemented by water from two old wells that were to be decommissioned. Fauquier has heavy water use and a golf course that uses potable water. However, Burton and Rosebery Highlands in the Arrow/Slocan Lakes, and Woodbury and McDonald Creek on Kootenay Lake are all faring well so far through the drought.
The real concern is when you head farther south, into the Creston area. Water systems there are “very challenged,” Wolf says, already stressed and falling behind demand. That’s given rise to a new problem.
“We had a customer hauling water from Erikson to another water system,” said Wolf. While he couldn’t go into details of the investigation, he said the water rustler could face serious fines under the water bylaw.
The supply troubles in the Creston area have officials exploring larger and more permanent supply solutions, including looking at drawing water from the Kootenay or other large rivers for some users. But, he cautions, these solutions also come with big price tags.
“It’s underestimated how large the effort is to supply water, especially if treatment is required and you are under permitting and regulatory requirements,” says Wolf. “People are obviously surprised at the level of cost.”
That’s another reason that conservation measures are preferable to expanding supply for an ever-increasing demand.
Among the restrictions set out under Stage Two conservation include watering lawns and gardens only between the hours of 6 and 10 am and 8 and 10 pm. However, watering by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted at any time.
You can see the full list of conservation measures – and get tips on how to reduce your water use – by visiting www.rdck.ca/water .
Green Slocan
One community that still doesn’t seem to have got the water-conservation memo is Slocan. The 300 or so villagers used about 20 million litres of water in June. On June 5, they used 1,664 litres per minute – about 12 bathtubs’ worth of water every minute. Local leaders say lawn watering is a major culprit.
“We do remind residents to be careful with their water consumption. Most people WAY over-water their lawns, which results in significant and unnecessary water use and strain on our water plant,” says Mayor Jessica Lunn. “A friendly reminder that to stay healthy, most lawns only need 2.5 centimetres of water, which equals one hour of sprinkling per week!”
However, Slocan has moved to Stage Two conservation measures in line with RDCK’s restrictions, tightening water use a little more.