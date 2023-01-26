More mental health supports are now available to South Peace youth with the addition of walk-in mental health services in the city.
Alberta Health Services announced on Thursday (Jan. 19) that the service will provide assessments, single sessions with a child and youth addiction and mental health therapist, and parental support, and referrals to additional community resources.
“By providing a walk-in option, we are increasing the ability for families or youth to come into the office and find the support they need very quickly,” said Valerie Daoust, manager of Child and Youth Addiction and Mental Health in Grande Prairie.
The Grande Prairie office additionally offers evening group therapy options for those who cannot make it during the day.
In addition to the new walk-in service, addiction and mental health services for youth can be accessed by calling 1-888-594-0211 or 780-538-5162. Sessions can be conducted using Zoom.
AHS reminds people there is 24-hour support available through the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322; resources can be found at ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes.
“Alberta’s government is building a comprehensive recovery-oriented system of addiction and mental healthcare,” says Nicholas Milliken, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction.
“Having more ways to access care will make a difference in improving the mental health of children and youth in our communities.”