A 49-year-old woman from St. Catharines is dead after her small SUV struck a tree on Lakeshore Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake Saturday morning.
Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics were on the scene and treated the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, Niagara Regional Police said.
She was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police said they would not release the name of the victim.
Officers were called to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. near Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery.
When they arrived, they discovered a westbound 2011 Jeep Compass that had hit a large tree just off the roadway.
A makeshift memorial was erected by loved ones at the crash site afterward.
Police said anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision is asked to call the lead detective in the case at 905-688-4111 and pick option three.