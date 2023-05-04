Thunder Bay, Ont. — Representatives from more than 60 businesses turned out at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on Wednesday evening, waiting anxiously to see if they would be the recipient of a 2023 Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Stars of the Business Community business excellence award.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, says each of the 12 categories look for different things, which include if the business is doing something different, developing a new or innovative idea, improvement of quality of life or improvements to the facade or layout of the building.
“We’ve got 12 categories of nominated awards and lots of great nominees,” Robinson said. “ It’s really great to see the enthusiasm and the success of local businesses and we’re always excited to celebrate with them.”
Following the presentations, everyone was welcomed on stage for a cocktail dinner reception, networking and celebrating together.
This year saw 61 nominations that were entered into a judging process to determine the winner in each category. Robinson says they reach out to every business candidate to let them know that they’ve been nominated .
“If they’re not a member of the chamber, they would have the option to become a member in order to accept the nomination,” she said.
The categories include Business Excellence – Small (1-10 staff), Business Excellence – Medium (11-49 staff), Business Excellence – Large (50-plus staff), Business Person of the Year, Clean, Green and Beautiful, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Customer Service, Looking Good, GameChanger, New Business Excellence, Not for Profit Excellence and Quality of Life. The Charles J.Carter award and an honorary membership are also included.
The winners of the 29th annual Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards are:
HONOURARY MEMBERSHIP
• Hanna Pattyson.
CHARLES J. CARTER AWARD
• Uli Walther.
CLEAN, GREEN AND BEAUTIFUL AWARD
Sponsored by: City of Thunder Bay.
• Nomad by Pinetree Catering.
LOOKING GOOD AWARD
Sponsored by: Enbridge
• Memorial Home Building Centre.
NOT FOR PROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD
Sponsored by: Impala Canada.
• Our Kids Count.
QUALITY OF LIFE AWARD
Sponsored by: TBT Engineering Ltd.
• Dew Drop Inn Thunder Bay.
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Sponsored by: TD.
• ITEC 2000 Equipment Inc.
NEW BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD
Sponsored by: Nuclear Waste Management Organization.
• Lakehead Beer Company.
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD – SMALL
Sponsored by: Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission.
• Sail Superior.
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE – MEDIUM
Sponsored by: Weiler LLP.
• KBM.
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE– LARGE
Sponsored by: BDO Canada LLP.
• Half-Way Motors Group.
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation.
• Carolyn Mancuso, Ignite Behaviour Consulting Inc.
GAME CHANGER AWARD
Sponsored by: Synergy North
• Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission.
• City of Thunder Bay.
• Maintair Aviation Services Ltd and Partners.
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
• Sean Davies, Maintair Aviation Services Ltd.