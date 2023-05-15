Four East Kent residents are among the inaugural Community Recognition Awards Program recipients.
Ridgetown’s Mary Ann Hawthorne, who is involved in countless activities, was selected for the new community award along with Don McKillop of Highgate, Jackie Beatty of Bothwell, and Bert Vanderheide, of Thamesville.
The four are among the 25 recipients across Chatham-Kent who are being recognized for their contributions to their communities.
Each Chatham-Kent Councillor selected up to two residents from their ward to be recipients of the new award.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent announced a partnership with CN Railway to develop the Community Recognition Awards Program to celebrate the outstanding contributions of residents and organizations that have significantly impacted the community.
“Our community is fortunate to have an incredible network of volunteers who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our residents,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “The Community Recognition Awards are a way for us to celebrate and thank these unsung heroes for their selfless contributions.”
“It is important we recognize the invaluable work of these individuals and groups and showcase the impact they have on our community,” continued Canniff. “We are excited to launch this program and to celebrate the inspiring stories of our volunteers.”
Ward 3 Councillor John Wright selected Hawthorne and McKillop, while Councillor Steve Pinsonneault chose Beatty and Vanderheide.
“Mary Ann is heavily involved with the Kiwanis Club and everything they do in Ridgetown,” Wright said of Hawthorne. “She was behind the splash pad project, the gazebo in the park, the Teddy Bear picnic, Halloween bus ... anything that goes on in town, she’s there to help.”
Wright said Hawthorne also performs a lot of volunteer work around town.
McKillop operated the McKillop’s Grocery Store in Highgate and has been a fixture in the community for many decades.
“He’s been involved in everything that goes in Highgate for years,” said Wright.
McKillop is a retired fireman, sits on the Agricultural and Horticultural boards, takes care of the flowers and does a lot of volunteer work around town.
“He fed a lot of families who were in need,” Wright said. “If they didn’t have money, they got groceries.”
Beatty and Vanderviere are also long-time pillars of their communities.
“Both of them have tons for their communities,” said Pinsonneault.
Beatty is one of the founding members and chair of the Bothwell Boosters’ community group, Chair of the Bothwell Beautification Committee and member of the Optimists, Bothwell Area Recreation Advisory Committee, Bothwell Boomtown Players and Crossroads Community Players and CK Heritage Network.
Vanderveire is a Deputy Fire Chief, Chair of the Thamesville Improvement Association, and a member of the Legion, Horticultural Society, cemetery board, Santa Claus parade and Threshing Festival committees.”
“Pretty much everything that happens in town, he’s involved,” Pinsonneault said.
Both Councillors admit it was difficult choosing just two recipients.
“There are a of good people around the community who do volunteer work,” Wright said.
“Our communities wouldn’t run without our volunteers.”
Mayor Canniff said next year’s Community Recognition Awards would be expanded for community members to nominate residents as a committee will choose the recipients.
“This is just the first, we have 25 recipients this year, and we have hundreds who will be honoured in the coming years,” Canniff said.
This year’s recipients will be recognized publicly at an event scheduled for May 31 at the Bradley Centre, and their accomplishments will be shared with the community through various channels.
2023 Recipients are:
Blenheim - Richard Bouwmeester, Tim Joyce
Bothwell - Jackie Beatty
Chatham - Ken Bechard, Hassan El Khodr, Jim & Lisa Gilbert, Derek & Brett Gore, Blake Handsor, Dorothy Wallace, the Williston Family, Marianne Willson
Dresden - Liz Kominek
Erieau – Jeff Vidler
Highgate - Donald McKillop
Merlin - George and Margaret Darnley
Mitchell’s Bay - Carole Ann Belanger
Raleigh Twp. - Dianne Flook
Ridgetown - Mary Ann Hawthorne
Pain Court - James Rankin
Thamesville - Bert Vanderheide
Tilbury - Kim Doucet
Wallaceburg - Sandra Johnston, Newt & Deb Richardson, Bill Wolsing
Wheatley - Donna Matier