The ground-breaking on a new hospital facility in Vaudreuil-Dorion will also ease the pressure on other area health facilities and will a massive increase in the number of patients health authorities will be able to accommodate going forward, Quebec’s heath minister announced earlier this month.
Construction on the new hospital began in earnest in early February. The proposed $2.6 billion facility would add 404 state-of-the-art beds to the Monteregie-Ouest health network, which also serves Kahnawake.
“Every step that we take in this project brings us closer to the opening of a state-of-the-art facility that will respond to the needs of the population,” said provincial health minister Christian Dube. “A project of this magnitude shows the engagement of the government to put the necessary health facilities in place that will respond to the present and future needs of each community.”
The new hospital will be built on a lot on the northwest side of the intersection of Highway 30 and Cite des Jeunes Boulevard, and is slated to comprise two pavilions.
The first pavilion will host ambulatory-care services and support services – including laboratories, an auditorium and welcome facilities, while the second pavilion will house the critical-care services, including the ER, operating rooms, medical imaging and other care units.
The minister responsible for the Monteregie region said she was delighted to be part of such a project – one that has been badly needed for some time.
“People are waiting with impatience for the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital,” Suzanne Roy said. “I am happy that we are able to highlight the beginning of construction on this project, which will allow us to improve the level of services that we are able to offer to the population of the southwest Monteregie region. This massive project is a concrete response from the government to the needs of the people who live in the area.”
No date was given for completion of the project.
The MNA for Soulanges was equally effusive in her praise of the new hospital.
“The beginning of construction marks a decisive turning point for the entire Soulanges community,” Marilyne Picard said. “For some time now, we have grown and become more visible, and we are excited about moving on to the next phase of our growth, and to have this hospital open and make our area more attractive to people who want to come live here, and most importantly, in terms of our capacity to respond to the health needs of the population.”