A long black fence has recently been installed in Crescent Bay, preventing access to the general public. Did residents lose a public beach?
In fact, the place was never public.
"203 Highway 60 has always been privately owned, and we have received a development application for the property," Town of Huntsville planning technician Maya Wood wrote in an email.
According to a staff report presented in 2021, the town received an application for a 53-unit condominium development consisting of four three-storey multiple-dwelling residential buildings.
The planning committee approved the application under four conditions on Feb. 10, 2021:
1. All final plans and drawings are to the satisfaction of the town and all other commenting agencies.
2. A new entrance from Highway 60 is being established in accordance with the Entrance Permit issued by the Ministry of Transportation to the satisfaction of the town.
3. All rights-of-way over the subject property in favour of various surrounding lands being released and new rights-of-way being granted to entitled persons along the new entrance and elsewhere, as appropriate, to the satisfaction of the town.
4. Easements in favour of the District of Muskoka are being granted for operation and maintenance of existing and proposed sanitary sewer and water main infrastructure serving the adjacent residences to the satisfaction of the town.
PRIVATE BUT USED BY EVERYONE
Although the site has always been privately owned, several residents have used the beach for a long time.
"I've been going to the beach for 23 years, and I go at least five times a week," said Huntsville resident Anne Larcade. "I often take my lunch break there, go for a swim and sometimes work remotely from my laptop here. So, I've had high usage over the years."
The bay holds a special place in Larcade's memory.
"It's a beautiful small crescent-shaped Bay, clear waters and sandy," she said. "It's not busy, but everyone has enjoyed it for many years. "
Requests for comments from the developer on why they are putting the fence and plans for the bay were sent to their office on Aug. 8, Aug. 14, and Aug. 21.
When a comment is made, we will update this story.
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.