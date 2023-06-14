Students from grades 3 – 7 got to experience a little slice of the pioneer life on Thursday during Pioneer Days at the Fort Assiniboine Museum.
Upon arriving at the museum, the students were met by volunteers in pioneer-era costumes who were eager to illustrate what life was like for the people who settled in the region nearly 200 years ago. After being split into groups, predominantly by grade, the students rotated through a series of stations with hands-on activities that demonstrated different aspects of life during this time.
Each activity was facilitated by one or more knowledgeable volunteers in period costumes who directed and taught their charges while leading them through a task or lesson. The nine stations included carding wool, rope making, gold panning, and a visit to the schoolhouse.
Many of the stations were outdoors, which worked out great because it was a beautiful, sunny day.
Swan Hills School Associate Principal Kara King said the students had a lot of fun at the event. They also learned much more about pioneer life through the hands-on activities than they could have from just reading a book. The experiences and lessons at Pioneer Days also reinforced the social studies curriculum for most grades while introducing the topic to the younger students. The feedback from the students was extremely positive.
You too can experience the history of one of Alberta’s oldest forts. Don’t miss the 200th Anniversary of Fort Assiniboine coming July 7 - 9, 2023. Happy Bicentennial Fort Assiniboine!