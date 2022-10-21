If you’re relatively new to Uxbridge, you won’t be familiar with the way the old downtown firehall, just south of Brock on Bascom Street, used to work if an emergency call came in. The siren would wail, and the firefighters would race from all parts of the township, green dashboard lights flashing, as the rest of us pulled over to let them by (the green lights are still in use, so watch for them, please, every minute is precious in an emergency). They parked two or even three deep in the narrow lanes beside the hall, and someone (usually shoe merchant Diane Homan) would pull on an orange vest and dash into Brock as a temporary traffic cop, clearing the way for the trucks as they sped off.
The old hall is still there, still waiting for a buyer (although a deal is pending), but it’s been empty for more than five years, replaced by the beautiful new hall on the hill, just east of the roundabout. When it opened, the firefighters finally had room to swing a firehose – and room to park!
“The old hall was pretty cramped,” laughs Mike MacDonald, who was on the fire team for many years before taking over as chief this summer. “The suits hung right beside the trucks, so you had to watch you didn’t get butted as they pulled out.
When we had the open house, people couldn’t believe we managed to squeeze all those vehicles into the old hall. We were certainly overdue for an upgrade.”
The protective suits (officially called bunker gear) now have their very own room, a huge one with plenty of space to haul on all the bulky gear. There is also a training room, a board room, storage rooms for everything from medical gear to spare hoses, a loft where training props live, separate locker rooms for men and women (two of the 40 firefighters on the current roster are women, the first of whom joined in 2017), and most fascinating of all, the Firefighters’ Association room, which contains a number of historical artifacts and files, as well as the costume for Sparky the Fire Dog (the part is usually played by the newest recruit to the team).
The chief and the Fire Prevention Officer are the only full-time employees on the force. Part-timers include an administrative assistant, training officer and a public education officer, whom Uxbridge students will know well. The firefighters are only ‘volunteer’ in the sense that they work for us in their spare time; as soon as they walk through the door of the fire hall, either to train or respond to a call, they are paid. The team consists of highly trained individuals from a variety of backgrounds, including professional firefighters (who live in Uxbridge but work in other jurisdictions), a pilot, arborists, paramedics, general contractors, and tradespeople, to mention a few. The hall on the hill is the only one in the township, and is near its eastern border. If there’s a call in the far western corners, the township has arrangements with other municipalities to respond as well, East Gwillimbury in the case of Zephyr and the northwest, Stouffville in the case of Altona, Glasgow and the southwest. Their trucks and personnel will often be the first to arrive, but as soon as Uxbridge gets there, they hand over the situation.
And how about those trucks? Uxbridge has a pickup (which can get close to emergencies on our many trails where other vehicles can’t), ‘Betsy’ the antique truck which you’ll often see in parades, and the six principal actors – two pumpers, two tankers (vital on rural calls where there are no hydrants), the rescue vehicle (which has a lot of the same equipment an ambulance would have), and the newest arrival to the fleet, the $1.6 million aerial tanker which can pluck a desperate citizen off an eight-storey building (or pour water on a burning building more effectively from above), and which the factory rep personally drove up from the factory in Snyder, Nebraska, earlier this month. One of the other tankers will now be sold to another fire department that needs it.
There are so many fascinating things in the Uxbridge Fire Hall – including a strange-looking broom that is just the thing for beating out grass fires – that we’ll dedicate a much bigger story to it in the weeks ahead. Watch for it!