HOWICK TOWNSHIP – A proposed wireless telecommunications tower in Gorrie is one step closer to being a reality as it was given a letter of concurrence from Howick Township’s Chief Building Official, Ed Podniewicz.
The CBO provided the formal letter of concurrence on July 12 and the letter was included in Howick council’s agenda correspondence for discussion at its July 17 meeting.
“The Township of Howick is satisfied with the required municipal and public consultation process as per Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada,” stated Podniewicz in his letter.
This comes after a formal request for concurrence was sought by the company, Shared Tower Inc. The proposed 65-metre telecommunications tower is to be located at 43844 Harriston Road in Gorrie.
A public information package was provided by mail to residents within the notification radius, which are those located in the area of three times the tower height. No comments were received by the company.
“Shared Tower Inc. feels that the proposed site is well located to provide improved wireless voice and data services in the targeted area,” explained Cheyenne Zierler, senior planning manager at Shared Tower Inc., in her initial letter to Howick’s CBO.
“We look forward to providing enhanced wireless services to residents, businesses, and visitors to the area.”