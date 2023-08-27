The Halton Police are contacting the community for help as they intensify efforts to solve a hit-and-run collision case in Milton. The incident occurred on August 18, 2023, around 2:25 pm, on Guelph Line.
During the incident, while driving southbound on Guelph Line, the victim found herself in a harrowing situation when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction suddenly veered into her lane, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact caused significant damage to the victim's car, necessitating the arrival of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) due to the injuries sustained.
Shockingly, the vehicle driver responsible for the collision failed to stop and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, described as a black Dodge Ram, was last spotted continuing northbound on Guelph Line. The driver described as a male wearing dark sunglasses, remains at large. The hit-and-run incident transpired between Conservation Road and Derry Road West on Guelph Line.
Authorities urgently appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or possesses dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward with their information. Valuable insights from witnesses could be instrumental in aiding the investigation. In addition, investigators are keen to speak with an individual who initially offered assistance to the victim but left the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.