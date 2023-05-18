Employees of Albion Amusements began assembling rides for the 55th Virgil Stampede on Wednesday afternoon.
The Stampede runs this weekend, May 20 to 22, at the Virgil Sports Park.
There will be rides, a midway, pony rides and a special visit from London Reptiles.
Ride bracelets can be purchased at Phil’s Independent in Virgil, online through the Stampede’s website or at the gate.
The Stampede runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday with fireworks to end the night.
More information can be found on virgilstampede.ca.