Did you know that during the pandemic, there was a spike in domestic violence which left shelters struggling to help those in need? Because of this, Yellow Brick House aims to expand its reach and impact.
Yellow Brick House is a non-profit organization that provides a range of services for individuals and families experiencing violence and abuse. Founded in 1978, Yellow Brick House supports individuals in York Region. Its programs and services include emergency shelter, counselling, legal advocacy, and education and outreach.
Yellow Brick House has supported over 5,800 individuals affected by domestic violence in York Region in the last year, and served 141,000 women and children in the last 45 years of operation. Women and children who have found their way to the doors of Yellow Brick House on a lifesaving journey that often starts with fear but ends in hope.
On May 5 at the Angus Glen Country Club in Markham, the organization will present its annual gala event: The Break the Silence Gala in an effort to raise $200,000 to support nights of safety in its shelter.
Beloved comedian Jessica Holmes from Royal Canadian Air Farce will MC the gala, and D and the Groove Factory will provide music for the evening. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, live music, and a keynote speech by a renowned survivor of domestic violence. There will also be a silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences donated by local businesses and supporters.
"We are thrilled to host our Break the Silence Gala 2023, and we look forward to bringing together our community to support survivors of domestic violence," said Lorris Herenda, CEO of Yellow Brick House. "With the ongoing pandemic and its impact on vulnerable individuals and families, the need for our services is greater than ever. We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers who make our work possible."
Tickets for the Yellow Brick House Break the Silence Gala 2023 are available online. Prices are $300 per ticket or $3000 for a table of 10. Those unable to attend the gala can still participate in the online silent auction and donate to the fundraising goal.
Visit yellowbrickhouse.org for more information.