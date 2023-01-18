Crowsnest Pass RCMP are nearing full strength, ending a “critical manpower shortage” that started last January.
“We’ll have all our members working by the spring,” Sgt. Rendell Guinchard said after introducing two new constables to mayor and council at chambers Jan. 10.
Their addition will allow for greater flexibility and a generally lighter workload, while boosting police visibility.
The drop in numbers curbed plans to enforce local traffic with other RCMP units. The detachment’s second-quarter statistics show a 40 per cent drop in year-over-year citations, which fell from 10 tickets through July and September 2021 to six over the same months last summer.
“We all know that traffic is really a problem, because there’s always tons of it moving through here,” Guinchard said, promising council, “That will change in the next quarter.”
The officer shortage has sapped the detachment’s ongoing efforts to curb substance abuse across Crowsnest Pass communities, council heard. To that end, Mounties have started working with a civilian mental health team.
“That’s been a welcome addition to us,” Guinchard said.
The detachment is meanwhile patrolling a smaller area, following logistical challenges that saw Nanton RCMP take jurisdiction from Crowsnest Mounties roughly 20 kilometres south of Highway 532.
The revised boundary reflects the “sheer distance” Crowsnest Pass Mounties had to cover between calls that sometimes tied up responding officers for up to three hours. Nanton Mounties can service area calls much more quickly, and their detachment will now be on the hook for search-and-rescue operations that cost $6,500 every time police have to scramble a helicopter.