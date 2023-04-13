CALLANDER, Ont. — Callander’s council has plans to rent out the new Hector Lavigne Pavilion in Centennial Park, and the decision will be finalized at the next council meeting. “The plan is to rent it out twice a week,” explained Mayor Robb Noon.
From Monday to Friday, two blocks of time will be available for rent — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, the late afternoon to evening blocks will not be available on Friday.
As for Saturday, there are two options, the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. slot or from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays are not available for rentals as the pavilion will be left open for public use. Daily rentals will be considered but only to accommodate film crews, and only during the weekdays.
“We want to leave a lot of time for the public to use it,” Mayor Noon said, “that’s who’s paying for it.” He noted that ever since the pavilion went up last fall, the town has been receiving a lot of requests to rent the space for reunions, birthdays, and weddings.
“Just from the phone calls, we anticipate it’s going to be well-used, and I think there’s going to be a demand for it.”
To prepare, municipal staff plan to install more garbage cans and recycling receptacles in the park and will stipulate in the rental agreement that renters must keep the facility clean, similar to if you would rent the Community Centre. Municipal staff will keep an eye on the level of cleanliness after rentals.
Besides keeping things clean there are some other rules to follow as well. No alcohol will be allowed, and folks must respect the by-law regarding noise levels. The pavilion has a maximum capacity of 85 in non-fixed chairs, 70 with non-fixed tables and chairs, and if you all care to stand, the place can hold 150 people.
As for that furniture, renters will provide their own. However, there will be some within the pavilion, and if you want that removed, the town will move that out of the way and store it for a fee of $400.
Municipal staff researched rental rates for similar pavilions and noticed the average was $35 per hour. Staff recommended to council a fee of $25 per hour, with a minimum of two- or four-hour rentals — the longer time would be if the furniture needs to be moved and stored.
Mayor Noon mentioned the rental money could be used to enhance the second gazebo in Centennial Park to make that more attractive as well. “But that’s down the road, we’ll see how things go. The pavilions do attract a lot of interest in the community,” he said.
The park is well-used, Noon noted. Over Easter, there were over 500 people in Centennial Park for the Easter egg hunt. “It was well-attended and quite the surprise,” he said.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.