Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chiefs are refusing to sign off on the travel expenses of MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille, he complained in a letter this week lashing out at the majority of Council members.
The disclosure comes weeks after a band council resolution (BCR) stripped Bonspille of his portfolios and his role as spokesperson for the MCK.
The four-page communique posted on MCK’s Facebook page attacks the chiefs for a laundry list of other complaints, most of which have been repeatedly debated on social media or explored in news reports.
Bonspille, who travelled to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax this week, was unable to obtain reimbursement for travel expenses to Tyendinaga for a recent meeting of the Iroquois Caucus, he said.
“These are vital relationships we must maintain. Chiefs Amy (Beauvais), Brant (Etienne), Denise (David), John (Canatonquin), and Serge (Simon) think the opposite,” he wrote.
Etienne said Bonspille is not eligible to have these expenses paid because he cannot attend as MCK spokesperson, according to the BCR signed in June.
“We removed him from his portfolios, so if he’s not on a portfolio, why would he be eligible for his travel expenses to be covered?” said Etienne.
The BCR cited a range of issues in removing Bonspille, including a declaration of ownership he provided to a community member for land that already belonged to someone else.
Bonspille’s complaints include the supposed firing of Dionne Schulze at a community meeting; the majority holding meetings over his objections; allegations of hostile behaviour at Council; the refusal to take on the G&R Recycling land – a prerequisite for a government cleanup – without binding assurances relating to the community’s liability; and his thwarted attempt to unilaterally suspend Simon in relation to a defamation lawsuit.
“It's a joke,” said Canatonquin.
“Eventually we will send an answer to all these so-called allegations. I’m not worried about it because we’re five of us working together. Sometimes we have disagreements, but at least we talk to each other.”
Bonspille also complained that he is not being kept apprised of the work being done by the majority of MCK chiefs. “Please, I encourage all Kanesakero:non (sic) to enquire directly, what these five chiefs have been working so diligently on for you. Because they do NOT SHARE, (sic) anything with me, the grand chief of Kanesatake,” he wrote.
Etienne countered that it is not necessary to keep him informed given the BCR. However, he said that Bonspille is sent the agenda for every meeting the majority holds and has the opportunity to participate. Bonspille insists all meetings are cancelled for the duration of summer and that only the grand chief can call meetings.