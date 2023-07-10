The Moosomin Family Resource Centre (MFRC) held a fundraising barbecue on June 21 and raised around $2,500 to help cover the costs of running their annual summer program.
“The fundraiser went really well. We had a lot of support from the community, which was really great to see,” said MFRC Board Chair Crystal Leshchyshyn.
“With the barbecue itself we made just under $1,500, and with the World-Spectator’s donation that bumped us up close to $2,500.”
The not-for-profit organization heavily relies on grants to run their centre, and due to not receiving any federal government summer student grants this year, they needed to raise funds for their summer program.
“This is a good start for us. We definitely had to scale a lot back, but it certainly will help with paying for staff as well for program supplies and craft materials,” Leshchyshyn said.
MFRC’s summer program is well-received by the community and usually fills up.
“We offer a couple programs. Our program starts on Tuesday, July 11. We offer two sessions a day, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays,” she said.
“With each session we have 10 children. Usually we normally would have about 20 kids, but because we have reduced staff we brought it down to 10. We also would normally run it four days a week, however we’ve reduced it to three.
“But, we’ve also had people donating craft supplies. The Town of Moosomin has donated some swim time for the kids, all of that put together really helps a lot.”
Leshchyshyn said donations are still welcomed by the community in support of organizing the summer program.
“If anyone has any craft supplies that they’re not using, essentially any kind of support helps,” she said.
MFRC’s summer program has been going on for 15 years.
Leshchyshyn spoke about how she thinks the program continues to benefit kids and families in the community.
“One, it gives children something to do over the summer. As well, it helps maintain some of those fundamental learning skills that they’ve learned, with reading, writing, and creating,” she said.
“But, it really helps maintain some of those learning skills as well as the socialization.
“I know it’s just a small dent for the issues that we’re facing with child care, but it does give children a safe space to go to over the summer.
“Again, we just want to thank everyone in the community for all of their support. Without everyone coming together our summer definitely would’ve looked a lot different.
“We’re excited and can’t wait for it to start.”