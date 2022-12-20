At least one Dysart property owner feels the town could do better in how it administers its septic inspection program.
Michael Feagan brought his concerns to council during its Dec. 13 meeting and sought redress for a bill for a missed inspection.
Feagan has owned a cottage property on Haliburton Lake since 1996. Over those years, he said he’s regularly had his septic system pumped and it’s always functioned well.
He’d heard about the town’s septic re-inspection program and was expecting to be contacted by the municipality in that regard. And that’s at the heart of Feagan’s gripe.
He thinks the town can improve the means by which property owners were contacted about the inspections. He said many of the properties that use septic systems are secondary residences for the owners.
He said the town sent a letter to the owner’s primary residence, informing them of the inspection date.
“I think this is right and proper,” Feagan said.
But the problem is that the town proceeded with the inspection on the appointed date without the owner’s confirmation.
“Throughout my life for a valid appointment to take place, there has to be an agreed upon place, date, and time,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s just a cold call.”
Feagan has heard from town officials who said many property owners would not reply to a letter, regardless of whether or not they intended to be present during the inspection. Many owners would like to avoid the inspection.
“If this has been the experience of inspectors, all I can say is it’s unfortunate and, indeed, unconscionable,” he said.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people spent their lockdown days at secondary residences such as cottages. Retreating to a rural locale meant less contact with people than in the larger cities, and less chance for the coronavirus’ spread.
For those people, letters sent to their primary residences were not received.
In Feagan’s case, he spends months of the year in Provence in the south of France. It’s something he and his missus, Veronique, who is from France, have been doing since about 2004.
He has scheduled bill payments set up to be automatically deducted from his bank account. And he has a sister who fetches his mail from his primary residence in Toronto.
“Despite these provisions, I did not receive notice of a July 6 planned inspection until after my return to Toronto on July 11,” he said.
As a result, Feagan said the town has him in arrears for $180 for the missed inspection.
He rebooked an inspection and his septic system was found to be in good condition, he said. But he’s still being billed for the missed inspection.
“I believe in the program,” he said. “I think it’s important.”
But he feels he shouldn’t have to pay for an inspection that didn’t happen.
Mayor Murray Fearrey said the septic inspection program isn’t easy to administer because there are people who repeatedly postpone visits.
Karl Korpela, the town’s chief building official, said the initial notice has to be given a minimum of 30 days in advance.
“If they fail to pick up their mail, if they ignore us, whatever, we’re going to show up on the date that’s specified in the letter unless we hear otherwise,” Korpela said.
If there’s nobody at the property to greet the inspector, the inspector continues to the next property. The absent property owner is charged the fee.
“We charge them because we have an inspector that’s basically laid out their day with that inspection in place,” Korpela said. “The second point is we only have access to the mail address that is provided by the homeowners.”
He said they schedule eight inspections a day. And charging property owners for missed inspections is akin to administering a penalty.
The extra communication required to coordinate so many inspection dates and schedule changes would require more town staff, he said.
“So the requirement is that they have to notify us only if that date is not good,” Korpela said. “If we don’t hear anything, then we go to the property.”
He said 30 days’ notice is a very appropriate timeframe.
“How much more time can we give them?” he said.
Feagan said his situation is outside the common for other property owners. As such, he feels he should get special accommodation by the town.
“If it was a willful missing of the inspection, I would totally agree with you,” Feagan said. “But when it’s a situation where the property owner did everything within his power to abide by the rules, I think that’s a reason to make an exception.”
Fearrey suggested the bylaw be changed to allow for a missed appointment penalty of $100 as opposed to the full inspection cost. A second missed appointment, the property owner could be charged double the fee for $360.
“But there definitely should be some charge for it, if you have 30 days,” the mayor said. “It shouldn’t be free.”
In the end, council agreed that Feagan be charged half the fee for a bill of $94.55.
“The fact that it was in dispute, I don’t think I should be paying the interest,” Feagan said.
“Good thing we don’t have many of these on the agenda,” Fearrey said.
“In the grand scheme of things, I realize it’s a fairly minimal issue for council ... but I still believe there should be some method of having a confirmation from the property owner before somebody shows up at the door.”
-30-