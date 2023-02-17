You may have heard of Seidu Mohammed and his journey from Ghana, to Brazil, to the United States, and eventually Canada when he and his friend tried to illegally cross the border in December 2016. Both men were under dressed, and ultimately Mohammed lost all of his fingers to frostbite. At that time, Mohammed was devastated and scared - what if Canada didn’t grant him refugee status? Would he ever be able to work again? Would he ever be able to play soccer again?
Mohammed’s story begins in Ghana, where as a high level soccer player he was offered a trial with a club in Brazil in 2014. However upon arriving in Brazil, the trial never materialized and Mohammed decided not to return to Ghana for a variety of reasons. Instead, he and some friends made the trek through the jungle to seek boat passage to the United States. Tragically, the group was not prepared for the hardships that they would encounter on their journey, ultimately ending up in one of their members passing away from dehydration.
When they finally made it to the United States, the group was detained and fined heavily. Mohammed eventually made it to Ohio, where his brother was living. While there, Mohammed had a trial with the Columbus Crew, Ohio’s professional soccer team. Unfortunately he didn’t make the team and didn’t feel safe in the United States as an Islamic person of colour, especially in 2016. So when Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States Mohammed decided he didn’t want to get deported and made up his mind that he was moving to Canada. However, Mohammed and his friend didn’t research Canada before they set off on foot from Grand Forks in December 2016.
After walking to just outside Emerson, they were found by a truck driver and rushed to a hospital in Morris. After a few weeks, they were transferred to the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg for further treatment. That’s where Mohammed learned he was going to lose all his fingers.
“I was traumatized,” Mohammed said. “I didn't expect it to happen. I was crying, asking myself, how can I work? How can I work without my fingers? The doctors were very helpful. They were telling me, oh, [you] can still work. [you] can do a lot of things. Just that, like, you know, I'm gonna lose all my fingers. And I didn't take it easy. Crying and everything. I didn't expect that to happen to me.”
Since then, Mohammed has worked with doctors and scientists to develop tools that allow him to do things one might normally need fingers to do, such as use a computer and use his cell phone or even tie his shoelaces.
Fast forward to the present day and Mohammed has passed his citizenship test and is only waiting on his ceremony to confirm him as a full Canadian. Mohammed is also the Director of Operations at the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, and helps run free high level soccer sessions for inner city youth. He has his class C coaching license and is working on creating a t-shirt printing business.
The Manitoba African Cup of Nations has proven to be a wildly popular series of soccer tournaments for different communities to compete for the bragging rights of which country is better at soccer. It draws massive crowds and provides a way for communities to stay in touch with their youth.
“We're doing it to also help the communities… to take some leadership and some responsibility so that they can also help others,” Mohammed said. “Because it's not it's not just a community, it's just, it, it's a broad [scope]... And a lot of it is aimed at young black kids. We just want to take all those kids out of the streets and give them a place that they can come to [and be safe].”
Through Sports Without Borders, Mohammed tried to have as big a positive impact on the inner city youth that attend the sessions as possible and steer them away from gangs and drugs.
“I will never even pray for my enemy to [go through what I did] because I know what I went through,” Mohammed said. “It's painful. It's a mistake that I made, but I don't regret it. It's something that God said to happen. So we tell these kids, if you want to be a better person, this is what you have to do to be a better person.”
All the roadblocks in Mohammed’s life so far have only made him more determined to give back to those around him, from a position of leadership. After losing his fingers, he feared he might never fit into society again. However, he’s only become stronger because of it.
“I just want to find a way where I can be independent for myself and do things without people helping,” Mohammed said. “Even though if I tell people I need help, they will… But I do want to be responsible. I want to be, I want to be my own barrier. I want to be my own obstacle. I want to be my own challenge. I want to face my fear. I want to face my challenges by myself.”