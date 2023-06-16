HURON COUNTY – Warden Glen McNeil opened the regular Huron County council meeting on June 7 with a heartfelt speech directed at the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, sending a message of love and inclusion.
“At the outset, I would like to acknowledge that June is Pride Month,” said McNeil. “Pride Month is celebrated annually each June all around the world, and here in Huron County.
“It is a time for both celebration and reflection. Huron County strives to be an inclusive community. Creating a welcoming environment for all is something that Huron County council values and something that we know doesn’t happen with good intentions alone.
“It takes careful reflection, accountability, and thoughtful action. With this in mind, our staff work to create an inclusive and equitable workplace. They also aim to provide safe and inclusive spaces and equitable services for our community.
“I’m very proud of the work that’s been done so far. And I know that there’s a great deal of work that still needs to be undertaken in recognition of our values and symbol of our intent to be more inclusive. The County of Huron proudly flies the Pride flag at the Huron County Court House each June.
“To all of the families, individuals and everyone who is celebrating this June, happy Pride Month.”