ELORA — Those running for for mayor say a new leadership style is coming to the Centre Wellington council.
“And I’ll tell you something, compared to this council, I’ve had hostage negotiations go better,” Centre Wellington mayoral candidate Neil Dunsmore said at a candidates debate Thursday.
Dunsmore worked in correctional services for many years and was on a hostage negotiating team.
The Centre Wellington Black Committee ran the debate, Thursday evening at the Central Community Church in Elora, to an estimated audience of 80 people. Each mayoral candidate, Bob Foster, Dunsmore, and Shawn Watters, outlined how they would ensure the newly elected council will effectively work for the community.
Bob Foster spoke on the matter first by respecting council members’ genuine opinions.
“The most important thing I want to do is encourage all voices of our councillors to speak their minds freely,” Bob Foster said.
Foster went on to argue that diversity is a strength.
“The best councils have very a diverse group. I’ve often wondered if the best council would have perhaps one farmer, one factory worker, maybe one lawyer, maybe one retailer, a whole different kind of cross-section of people,” Foster said.
He continued by emphasizing the importance of a mayor who takes responsibility.
“But it’s also important for the mayor to lead by example. That means speaking your mind, from your heart, from you mind, encouraging all councillors to do likewise. That is how you build consensus,” Foster said.
Watters established his experience and credibility on this challenge and issue.
“What I will bring to council is the fact that I’ve been on five different councils both local and county. We deemed them as very successful councils,” Shawn Watters said.
Watters had already started to build a positive working environment with council candidates.
“When I first put my name forward and heard some of the folks that were joining the fray and putting their names forward, I was already looking at how we build a team.
“As everyone knows here, I called pretty much everyone of you. We had a nice little introductory chat. I said, hi I’m Shawn, running for mayor and I appreciate you running for council. Because I know how hard it is to put yourself out there,” Watters said.
Dunsmore emphasized both the importance of leadership in this context as well as his ability to lead.
“I touched on it beforehand when I talked about leadership and going on a journey together. I’ve led teams in the most hostile environments, in a Ministry of Correctional Services hostage negotiation team and through many many crises,” Neil Dunsmore said.
Dunsmore also came forward about how awful the divisiveness has been with the past council.
He then outlined his path as a leader through respectfully connecting with each councillor.
“We need to start as a team. I will meet with each and every councillor individually to talk about who you are, what your interests are and what your thoughts are,” Dunsmore said.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.