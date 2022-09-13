A developer wants to change a low-density property at 251 Burns Street that now has one house and an accessory building on it, to a high-density property with townhouses, a condominium and a semi-detached dwelling.
There would be four blocks of two-storey town houses containing 22 units, two units in the semi-detached, and two single-family homes fronting onto Burns Street.
The layout of the one-hectare property is designed to accommodate a future road connection to Oak Street. Several common areas for people to share are also on the plan.
An open house in July of 2021 garnered the main complaint that the type of buildings are not in keeping with the surrounding area. Senior planner Tim Williams said at the Sept. 6 meeting that it did fit with provincial policy for infill.
The report on the development was to prepare and inform council and the public for a future meeting’s decision on the zoning change.