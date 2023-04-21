The Halton Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force has been investigating a group of "Re-Vinned" vehicles being circulated in Ontario since February 2023.
"Re-Vinned" refers to changing the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of a stolen car with a falsified number to conceal its stolen status.
The police have already found and recovered 18 "Re-Vinned" cars sold to unsuspecting buyers as legitimate. It warns the public to be vigilant when purchasing pre-owned vehicles, especially through private sales.
Police have issued some tips that purchasers should consider while buying cars: Confirm the seller's identity and verify their proof of ownership, avoid cash payments and issue a cheque to the registered owner. Have the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic or manufacturer's dealership before purchasing. Conduct research and order a vehicle history report. Don't avoid taxes; always request a receipt the seller's information.
Carefully review the Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP) provided by the seller. Do not allow anyone else to register the car for you. Finally, be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, as they probably are.