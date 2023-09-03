A sprawling, full-service seniors' facility that was proposed for Springwater Township two years ago is back and the developer is looking for council’s support.
Springwater Township has received an application from the Remington Group under the municipality’s minister’s zoning order (MZO) request protocol for its property at 727 Bayfield St. N., just beyond the Barrie city limits.
The Remington Group is looking to obtain a resolution of support in order to apply to the province for an MZO, a provincial land-use approval tool meant for situations where development projects have merit, but don’t comply with the requirements of local, regional or provincial planning policy.
The Remington Group’s proposal is for a seniors-related medical campus, including long-term care facilities, retirement residences, hospice care, and life leases, as well as associated medical office and retail opportunities.
The request will be discussed at the regular township council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the township's administration centre, located at 2231 Nursery Rd., in Midhurst.
The original proposal, presented during a deputation to council in September 2021, outlined the company’s plans for its 47-acre property on Bayfield Street. It consisted of a 160-bed, long-term care facility, a 145-unit retirement home, 145 life-lease ambulatory apartments, and a 50-bed hospice.
It also included a 20,000-square-foot medical complex, with services ranging from offices to physiotherapy, as well as a seniors’ community centre.
The current proposal is slightly modified and includes a total of 471 units devoted to seniors' care — 145 retirement home units, 160 long-term care units, 115 life-lease apartments, and 51 hospice care units.
The proposal would i
nclude a total of 437,000 sq. ft. of institutional floor area across five multi-storey buildings, as well as a two-storey medical office, pharmacy and community centre.
The site contains a conservation area at the back of the property and roughly half (28 acres) of the site is not being considered for development.
For Springwater council to consider a request for MZO support, the request protocol requires Remington Group to hold a public information meeting to get public input and provide written notice to landowners within 120 metres of the proposed site.
The public information meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m., via Webex. A registration link can be found here.
Pre-registration is recommended for attendance and required for those who would like to make verbal or written comments during the meeting.
Pre-registration is required for those who would like to make verbal or written comments during the meeting by following this link.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comments on the proposal.
Once the public information meeting has taken place and any public submissions received, township staff will prepare a follow up report for council’s consideration.