WALKERTON – The O’Brien Award is something horsemen dream about.
“To even be nominated… a lot of horsemen dream about it,” said Robert Newton of Walkerton.
Saturday evening, Feb. 4, his dream came true, thanks to a three-year-old filly named Adare Castle. Newton and the other owners – Mark Etsell (trainer), Graham Hopkins and Peter Porter – were presented with the award during the black-tie event at the Hilton in Mississauga for the 34th edition of the O’Brien Awards.
Newton noted Adare Castle was also nominated for the award as a two-year-old.
She’s a “once-in-a-lifetime horse,” said Newton.
Standardbred Canada stated that Etsell and his fellow owners purchased Adare Castle as a yearling for only $10,000. That $10,000 yearling “turned into the best horse Etsell has ever trained.”
The Muscle Mass daughter had a sensational two-year-old season, winning seven times in nine starts – over $750,000.
She came back as a three-year-old without missing a step.
Adare Castle wrapped up the 2022 Ontario Sires Stakes regular season in October at Woodbine, doing what she’d done on many other occasions – winning.
Etsell has been quoted as saying Adare Castle’s personality is what gives her a competitive edge.
“She loves to race,” said Newton.
Newton couldn’t be more proud.
“We call her, ‘Queen of the Castle,’” he said. “She is the best three-year-old filly in Canada.”
The O’Brien Awards celebrate Canadian harness racing’s champions. Finalists were announced in December – two in each category, which incudes 12 divisional horse categories and five people categories.
The brief about Adare Castle stated: “Adare Castle is looking to secure an O’Brien Award for the second consecutive year. This daughter of Muscle Mass, trained by Mark Etsell, matched her win total from a year ago (seven) and earned $668,654 in the process. Her stakes wins included four OSS Gold events, the SBOA Final and the Casual Breeze. She finished second in the Elegantimage, the Simcoe and the OSS Super Final.”
The awards are named for the late Joe O’Brien, an outstanding horseman and member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.