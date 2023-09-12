Neebing, Ont. — It’s not too late for Neebing residents to take part in a project aimed at reducing the amount of household food waste heading to the municipality’s two landfills, one of which is already full. Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm says the municipality still has a few food-recycling units available, even though the participation deadline for the project’s second round has come and gone. “The deadline . . . has passed, but we still have some units available, so we will accept new participants until all the units have been claimed,” Kromm said Monday. Participants can opt for a 2.5-litre food recycler or a five-litre unit at a subsidized price of $150 and $300 respectively. The regular market prices are $500 and $815. Units are only available to Neebing residents on a first come, first served basis. About 35 residents took part in the project’s first round. After a 12-week period for monitoring the units’ effectiveness has been completed, participants own them. “We hope that you will continue to use it to divert food waste going to our landfills,” a project backgrounder says. Neebing is planning to apply to the province to extend the operating life of its two landfills. The Scoble site is already full, while the Sand Hill facility has less than 10 years before it reaches its capacity, Kromm said.
Food recycler units still available
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
