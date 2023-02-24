"The sun'll come out
Tomorrow
So you gotta hang on
'Til tomorrow
Come what may"
As the most famous song from the stage play "Annie" promises, a brighter tomorrow has finally arrived for the young performers at Woodstock's Meduxnekeag Consolidated School.
After a three-year COVID-forced wait, the middle school students return to the stage Friday and Saturday evenings, Feb. 24 and 25, to present the classic Annie Jr.
The play represents an exciting moment for the students who have waited their entire middle school years for this opportunity, explained MCS teacher Julia Kennedy, who serves as producer and costume designer for the Annie Jr. production.
She explained the play provides the last opportunity for the Grade 8 students to participate in the drama production, which before COVID was an annual production for the school.
Kennedy said the students are excited the time has finally arrived.
Excitement was a common word among cast members as they carried out the final dressed rehearsal Thursday, Feb. 23.
"I'm excited. I can't wait," said Grade 8 student Gracelyn Grant, who plays Annie.
She said this would be her first opportunity on stage after a significant disappointment in Grade 5.
Grant was set to play Snow White in the elementary school production when COVID-19 nixed the performance at the last minute.
McKinley said the COVID cancellations proved a bitter disappointment for teachers, young cast and crew.
Like this year's production, which began preparation in September, everyone puts a lot of dedication and hard work into the stage productions, she said. Having it suddenly cancelled is devastating.
MCS teacher and Annie Jr. director Will McKinley praised the students' efforts serving as the production's 21 cast members and eight-member set crew.
He said it's extra exciting for students, teachers and parents to be part of the first play since COVID-19.
Kennedy said the MCS drama production was an annual event before the pandemic. She explained Annie Jr is the latest stage classic produced at the K-to-8 school, which included Mary Poppins, Pirate's Life, Willy Wonka and Shrek.
Grade 8 student Evie Kearney, who plays Lily, will take the stage for the first time after, like her classmate Gracelyn, missed her chance to perform in the elementary school production of Snow White.
"I'm nervous but excited," Kearney said.
After practising since almost the beginning of the school year, she feels ready for her debut.
Grade 7 student Liam Crain brings a bit of stage experience to his role of Rooster. He attended Standing Ovation Drama Camp last summer.
Crain admitted he's "a little nervous" but mostly excited.
Grade 8 student Ava Clark, as Miss Hannigan, is excited to hit the stage Friday evening after months of rehearsals. She noted acting and singing practice is only part of the preparations.
"I do a lot of costume changes," she said, noting she must complete some of the changes during the length of one song.
Clark said she feels prepared for the big night.
"It was a lot of work but a lot of fun," she said.
Kennedy said show time each night is 6:30 p.m., and a few tickets may still be available at The Corner Store in Woodstock. She said a limited number would also be available at the door.
Annie Jr cast:
Molly........................................................... Maria Bolger
Kate........................................................ Gracey Ginson
Tessie..................................................... Destiny Ginson
Pepper...................................................... Harlee Martin
July............................................................... Willow Paul
Duffy.......................................................... Abigail Sharp
Annie...................................................... Gracelyn Grant
Miss Hannigan................................................. Ava Clark
Bundles McCloskey.................................. Alex Campbell
Apple Seller.......................................... Savannah Alford
Dogcatcher................................................ Morgan Barry
Sandy.......................................................... Millie Watts
Officer Ward....................................... Angelina Michaud
Grace Farrell............................................. Renée Lunnie
Drake........................................................... Neo Casnig
Cecille................................................ Angelina Michaud
Annette.............................................. Shaelynn Michaud
Mrs. Greer........................................... Samantha Moser
Mrs. Pugh............................................... Destiny Delong
Olivia Warbucks........................................... Ava Maskell
Usherette............................................. Savannah Alford
Rooster.......................................................... Liam Crain
Lily............................................................. Evie Kearney
Holly Healy......................................... Shaelynn Michaud
Sound Effects Man.................................... Morgan Barry
President Roosevelt................................. Alex Campbell
Louis Howe................................................ Morgan Barry
Star-to-be................................................. Gracey Ginson
Director............................................... William McKinley
Producer & Costume Design.................. Julia Kennedy
Music Director.................................. Rebecca McKinley
Set Design................................................ Sarah Keetch
Lighting............................ Bobae Lee, Neveah Webster
Sound....................................................... Dean Weekes
Set Crew:
Lydia Bolger, Leah Burtt, Zoe English, Kyalynn Ferguson,
Lily Porter, Brody Saunders-Foster, Lucy Wheelock,
Ava McConkey-Tucker